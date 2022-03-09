 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Tennessee company recalls hand sanitizer containing methanol

  • Updated
  • 0

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee company said it is voluntarily recalling 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer after it was found to contain methanol, which can cause illness or death.

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. is recalling all lots of Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%, which was distributed in Tennessee to retail customers and wholesale companies between April 2020 and August 2020, the company said.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found the product contained methanol, which could cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, damage to the central nervous system or death, the company said.

Anyone who uses the product on hands is at risk, but children or adults who ingest it are most at risk for methanol poisoning, the company said.

“Tennessee Technical Coatings has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall,” the company said in a news release.

Batch numbers under recall are 00421002, 00422001, 00429001, 00521001, 00622003 and 00806001.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

