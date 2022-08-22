Tennessee's Covenant Health settles Disabilities Act claims

A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? She has taken a drug test to quell any rumors. Some citizens said the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to enjoy a party like any other Finnish citizen.