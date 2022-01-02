 Skip to main content
AP

Testing beginning for Vermont ski area staff hit by COVID

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Special community testing is beginning Sunday in the Killington area after 5% of the staff at the Killington ski resort contracted COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the Vermont Health Department had confirmed more than 85 cases among resort staff, with nearly two dozen tests pending.

Killington spokeswoman Kristel Killary said that community testing for the virus will start Sunday and continue on Monday.

Killary says resort officials are continuing to monitor the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of guests, staff and the community.

Before the season opened, Killington announced that all staff and volunteers had to be vaccinated by Dec. 10.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Killington reinstated a guest mask policy for when people are indoors or riding the enclosed gondola. The resort also canceled base lodge music and closed indoor bars, shifting focus to outdoor bars and dining locations.

“We have and continue to work closely with the Vermont (Department) of Health and they told us we’ve done everything we can correctly," she said in an email.

On Thursday, the health department reported more than 1,350 new, confirmed cases, a one-day record. The department didn't update the case numbers over the holiday weekend.

