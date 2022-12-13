 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

This is how much employees actually pay for health care plans

  • 0

Despite Americans living longer than ever, potential health issues are bound to creep up - on both your body, and your wallet.

Many employers in the U.S. offer some type of health care plan. The data collected by Sana gives insight into the growth rate of employee contributions under different health insurance plans.

0 Comments

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you wash your hair upside down? Check out the new TikTok trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News