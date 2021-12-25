 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Thousands line up for 'jingle jabs' on Christmas in England

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people across England are spending a few minutes of Christmas Day to line up under leaden winter skies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country.

The Good Health Pharmacy in north London is one of dozens of vaccination sites that kept their doors open Saturday to administer “jingle jabs" amid a government push to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year.

Pharmacist Fenil Lalji said the shop’s owners decided to stay open because they lost a family member to the pandemic and wanted to do what they could to help others stay safe.

“His family have obviously had a really hard time so his children wanted to make sure they could provide the maximum level of contribution to fighting this COVID virus,″ Lalji told the BBC. “It was a very hard time for his family, and we’re just trying to make sure no one has to go through that.″

People are also reading…

Britain has expanded its booster program over the past two weeks, reopening sports stadiums and cathedrals as inoculation hubs, after research showed that two doses of the vaccine weren't enough to protect against the highly transmissible omicron variant. Even as the National Health Service races to vaccinate as many people as possible, the number of confirmed infections soared past 100,000 a day last week for the first time during the pandemic.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Friday urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year,” praised those who are working through the festive period to deliver the shots.

“I would like to thank the tireless and selfless work of the NHS and volunteers for sacrificing time with their loved ones to deliver life saving jabs through Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, and helping everyone to Get Boosted Now,” Javid said in a statement.

The omicron threat was underlined by data released by the Office for National Statistics, which estimated that 1.7 million people in the U.K. had COVID-19 in the week ending Dec. 19, the highest number since comparable figures were first recorded in autumn 2020.

While infection rates are rising, public health officials hope that widespread vaccination will limit the number of people who are hospitalized or ultimately die from COVID-19.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News