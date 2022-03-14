 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

FILE - A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a health campaign poster from the One NGO, in an underpass leading to Westminster underground train station, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Scientists are warning the British government not to weaken the country’s ability to monitor and track the coronavirus when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends the requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19. Johnson will announce details in Parliament on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 of the government’s plan for “living with COVID.”

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.”

The passenger locator forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the U.K. and their vaccination status.

The announcement came as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up. Scientists say many of the new infections in England were a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

