 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

United Airlines starts early on summer 2023 plans for Europe

  • Updated
  • 0
United Airlines Europe

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis for take off from Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Planes from the U.S. to Europe were packed this summer, and United Airlines figures the same thing will happen next year. United announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, that it will again increase its peak summer schedule across the Atlantic.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DALLAS (AP) — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year.

United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Stockholm, which it dropped in 2019, and launch new summer service from Newark to Malaga, Spain. However, the airline will drop Bergen, Norway — one of nine routes it added this summer — after disappointing results.

In all, the airline expects to increase passenger-carrying capacity across the Atlantic next summer by up to 30% over pre-pandemic 2019. That increase includes United’s previously announced plan to resume flying to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a destination it abandoned in 2016.

United and other airlines have been forced to cancel some flights this year because of limits imposed by airports in London and Amsterdam, which are struggling with staffing shortages. Patrick Quayle, the airline's senior vice president of network planning, said that after talking with airport officials, United is confident it can operate the planned 2023 European schedule.

People are also reading…

United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were boosted this summer by strong demand and high fares on flights to Europe, as Americans took advantage of fewer pandemic-related travel restrictions. Those international trips likely figured in American’s move Tuesday to raise its forecast of third-quarter revenue, although the airline did not break out results by region.

Asia and the South Pacific have been slower to come back, although United has gradually added flights to Australia and other destinations. China, however, remains largely closed off to foreigners, with cities still imposing new lockdowns based on the smallest numbers of COVID-19 cases, and Japan just ended border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.

Quayle said United “will just follow the government process” when China reopens, and will phase in the resumption of flights to Japan. With those “notable exceptions,” he said, “everything else across the Pacific is going to be running full-steam this winter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Restrictions are returning to telemedicine, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic. Hospitals are warning doctors not to practice medicine in a state where they don’t have a license. That affects cancer patients and others who have grown to depend on video visits and other remote care. The Alliance for Connected Care says nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting. That's fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. Officials say the number of soldiers retiring or leaving the Guard each month in the past year has exceeded those coming in, for a total annual loss of about 7,500 service members. The problem is a combination of recruiting shortfalls and an increase in the number of soldiers who are opting not to reenlist when their tour is up.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida. Experts are warning such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change. Almost all of the dozens of people killed by Ian in hardest hit Lee County were 50 or older, with many in their 70s, 80s and even 90s. That’s highlighted the rising dangers for those least likely to be able to flee such disasters and those most likely to be impacted by the aftermath.

Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen

Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen

Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times. Electronics stores, airlines and various tourists spots have big hopes for a revival of their businesses. Japan kept its borders closed to most foreign travelers during much of the pandemic. Only packaged tours have been allowed since June. The yen has weakened sharply against the dollar, giving some travelers much heftier buying power and making Japan nearly irresistible to bargain hunters. About 32 million foreign tourists visited Japan in 2019. The target had been 40 million for 2020.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Keep an eye out for these items at a garage or yard sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News