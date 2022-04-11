 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US orders consular to leave Shanghai amid COVID outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure issued last week that made the decision voluntary.

The order covers “non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from U.S. Consulate General Shanghai."

In its late Monday announcement, the department said, “Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground."

The department also issued a series of advisories for Americans in Shanghai, including that they ensure they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine."

Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks. Many describe an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain supplies of food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the virus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions have at times been described as crowded and unsanitary.

People are also reading…

Despite the complaints, China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.

China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.

Beijing responded angrily to last week's voluntary departure advisory, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the U.S. side’s groundless accusation against China’s epidemic response.”

In that announcement, the State Department advised Americans to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. U.S. officials cited a risk of “parents and children being separated.”

Despite that, and indications the hardline policy is being dictated by head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping, China has rejected any notion that its response is political in nature. Xi has demanded social stability above all else in the runup to a key party congress later this year at which he is expected to bestow on himself an unprecedented third-term as party leader.

Shanghai authorities also say they have secured daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other necessities.

Residents have resorted to group buying of groceries because they are not allowed to leave their buildings, with only partial success in obtaining needed items.

Shanghai says it will gradually lifted some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks. Residents will be able to travel around their districts but not meet in groups. Others will be restricted to their immediate neighborhoods.

The capital, Beijing, has seen relatively few restrictions, although the Erjiefang neighborhood including the famed 798 art district has been cordoned off and classified as high risk after eight infections were reported there over the past two weeks.

China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the pandemic began. China is still mostly closed to international travel, even as most of the world has sought ways to live with the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting the pandemic's lasting shadow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days. Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test. The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials. The two officials are among more than a dozen attendees of last Saturday's Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus in the past few days. 

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Watch Now: Related Video

5 foods that may help whiten your teeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News