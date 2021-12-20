 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

US to landlords, lenders: heed pro-military housing rules

  • 0

The Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are warning mortgage servicers and landlords to heed rules meant to protect members of the U.S. military against foreclosure, eviction and other potential housing-related financial hardships during the pandemic.

The move, announced Monday, comes as forbearance programs put in place in the early weeks of the pandemic last year to allow homeowners to hit pause on their mortgage payments are set to expire at the end of the month.

The Department of Justice also said it has received complains from servicemembers and veterans who ran into problems after entering into a COVID-19 hardship mortgage forbearance program, including being reported as delinquent borrowers for not making timely payments and being required to make lump sum payments to reinstate their home loans. The complaints are being reviewed by the CFPB.

All told, roughly 7.6 million homeowners entered forbearance during the pandemic, according to the DOJ. A majority of borrowers have resumed making their mortgage payments, but roughly 1.25 million others, many military personnel or veterans, remain in forbearance programs about to expire, the government said.

People are also reading…

Members of the military have legal protections established so they are free to comply with their service requirements, such as a potentially lengthy deployment overseas. Among the protections: mortgage servicers, which manage payment collection on home loans, are not allowed to foreclose on or evict certain servicemembers or their families without a court order.

The DOJ and the CFPB's letter to landlords focused on reminding them of the legal protections that apply to military tenants, including rules that make it possible for them to terminate their lease early.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes. Then, he launched into an anti-vaccine rant. Democrats “drank the Kool-Aid,” he told people assembled for a far right conference, branded as standing for “health and freedom.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Contact with nature reduces feelings of loneliness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News