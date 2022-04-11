 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vermont regulators deny 10% rate hike for 2 hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont regulators have rejected a 10% mid-year rate increase for two hospitals, including the state’s largest, that administrators sought to cover what they called historic inflationary pressures. Regulators instead approved much smaller increases for the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

The Green Mountain Care Board approved a rate increase of 2.5% for the UVM Medical Center and 2.7% for Central Vermont in a 3-2 vote on Friday, Vermont Public Radio reported.

John Brumsted, president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, said the reduced rate hikes will not cover the medical system's expenses.

“The Green Mountain Care Board’s decisions on mid-year budget adjustment requests from the University of Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center, after multiple years of denying hospitals the budget increases necessary to ensure access to services and invest in facilities, have put at risk major portions of Vermont’s not-for-profit, community-based health care safety net,” Brumsted said in a written statement.

People are also reading…

UVM Health Network says inflation has pushed up prices on everything from medicine to surgical equipment while the ongoing labor shortage has hospitals paying higher wages to traveling nurses and full-time staff, the news station reported.

Green Mountain Care Board Chairman Kevin Mullin said before Friday's vote that the Vermont health care system is becoming unaffordable and unsustainable, and that he believes hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers around the country are feeling the same pressures.

“I don’t think that this solves the problem. But it recognizes the shoes that the people at UVM are in now, given the nature of the pressures that have been put on each and every one of our hospitals around the state,” he said.

Board member Tom Pelham voted against the increases, saying permitting hospitals to come in mid-year to raise rates goes against what the board is supposed to be doing to control health care costs.

Insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont also was opposed to rate hikes.

“Hospitals must be held accountable for meeting their annual budgets,” Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont spokesperson Sara Teachout said in response to the vote. “They need to balance both cost pressures and expenses along with all of Vermont’s employers and families.”

Last month the board rejected Rutland Regional Medical Center's request for a 9% rate increase.

This story has been corrected to show that the board rejected another hospital rate increase request in March, not April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting the pandemic's lasting shadow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days. Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test. The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials. The two officials are among more than a dozen attendees of last Saturday's Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus in the past few days. 

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Sleeping with a light on is bad for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News