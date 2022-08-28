WATCH NOW: Cancer creating stories of pain and hope in River Valley

When Linda DeGarmo’s daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, she was in a state of disbelief.

Throughout initial tests and rounds of treatment, periods of hope swept in, but the anger and grief returned as Tammi’s condition gradually worsened. And when 9-year-old Tammi, with blonde hair and blue eyes, died a few days after Thanksgiving, Linda just felt numb.

Despite losing Tammi more than 40 years ago, Linda still gets emotional talking about her death. Sitting at a picnic table in a park in Chaseburg, where Linda and Tammi were both raised, her eyes grow teary. A silver cuff adorns her wrist with an engraved dedication to Tammi. Marked with a few small scratches collected over time, it reads “always remembered, always loved.”

Now, Linda is channeling this emotion into creating change for the future. The founder of the Chaseburg Sole Burner event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, Linda has also testified before Congress on cancer treatments and received the St. George Award for her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society.

Though the passing of time has replaced Linda’s numbness and grief with a passion for building awareness around cancer, she still remembers what those initial days felt like.

“It was really tough,” Linda said.

For Sandy Schultz, the emotions following the first rush of tests, diagnosis and treatment still feel fresh. A longtime La Crosse resident, Sandy was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020.

After undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and countless rounds of chemotherapy, she said the waiting has been the hardest part – waiting for a phone call after a mammogram detected irregularities, waiting to begin treatment knowing cancer exists in her body, waiting to rule out any genetic predispositions that she could have passed along to her daughters.

But now, Sandy is looking to the future with the hope of living her life cancer free. After completing her last round of chemotherapy in early August, she officially "rang the bell" to mark the end of her cancer journey.

A coordinator of the Women’s Clothes Closet and proud owner of a yellow lab named Charlie, Sandy is looking forward to traveling to see her three children and grandchildren, with the dream of seeing the northern lights from Norway one day.

“I'm not negative, or resentful or hateful about anything or anyone,” Sandy said. "I don't like to think of it as a roadblock in my life, I like to think of it as a bump in the road.”

As a current patient and someone who has lost a loved one to the illness, Sandy and Linda are not alone in their experiences with cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.

This story is part of a River Valley Media Group series examining the leading causes of death from 1999 to 2020 and telling the stories of those impacted.

In La Crosse, Vernon, Dunn, Trempealeau, Chippewa and Monroe counties in Wisconsin, and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota, there were more than 16,000 cancer deaths in this time period, accounting for approximately 22% of all deaths. This matches rates from across the nation, where cancer also accounts for around 22% of all deaths.

Cancer occurs when cells in the body replicate irregularly, invading healthy tissues and in some cases, spreads to other areas of the body. It can impact different organs, resulting in countless types of cancer. Lung, breast, colon, pancreatic and prostate cancer are the most prevalent in the River Valley Region.

Cancer forms as a result of changes to genes within the body. These genetic changes can be inherited from a person’s parents, occur when cells divide or when environmental factors, such as chemicals in tobacco or ultraviolet rays from the sun, damage genes.

Obesity is also a growing environmental indicator of cancer, said Dr. Kurt Oettel, an expert in cancer, blood disorders and medical oncology with Gundersen Health System. When people are inactive and nutrition is poor, overall health declines and increases the risk of cancer.

“It's not all created equal and we're finding that many of the signals and drivers of cancer are not necessarily unique to a single cancer,” said Oettel.

Chemotherapy and surgical removal of cancerous masses are two common treatments for cancer. Chemotherapy works by killing the cells that are growing at a faster rate than others, as those cells are usually cancerous.

Sandy said her experience with chemotherapy has been hard, but the side effects of the treatments feel worse at times. Sandy’s hair, once long and brown, is now shorter and gray, and she had to temporarily stop chemo when she began having an issue with her heart.

Sandy will also need an additional surgery in the future to remove fluid buildup.

“The only physician I don't have on my team is a pediatrician,” she joked.

Despite keeping a positive attitude through it all, Sandy said there are days where it is hard to get out of bed.

“Sometimes you feel like you don't have anything to look forward to, just the whole process of all the tests and all of the appointments and the doctors,” she said.

Linda said her daughter Tammi underwent chemo and radiation therapy as part of her treatment plan for leukemia. She also participated in a clinical drug trial but went in and out of remission several times leading up to her death.

“It could last three days, three weeks, three months, it could last forever,” Linda said in reference to the clinical trial. “My husband, Marv, and I talked about it and decided that one day is better than no days.”

The current cancer survival rate currently sits at around 70%, an increase from the 50% survival rate reported in 1970. Experts in the field anticipate cancer deaths will continue to decrease as treatments progress.

“We would like to think that cancer would be a disease that you would treat much like you treat rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes or heart disease,” Oettel said. “One you're not necessarily curing, but you're living with.”

Despite increasing survival rates, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates cancer deaths in the River Valley Region have generally increased between 1999 and 2020. 853 cancer deaths were recorded in 2020, while only 651 were reported in 2005.

More so than treatment, prevention and early detection of cancer, through mammograms, colonoscopies and prostate exams, is becoming more important for decreasing cancer deaths, Oettel said.

There are also a number of companies developing blood tests that can screen for genetic indicators of cancer.

“It may say, 'Oh, guess what, you have X, Y and Z indicators in your blood and therefore you are at high risk for this cancer and we may screen for that,’” Oettel said.

Data from the CDC also indicates that some demographic groups have more cancer deaths than others. Understanding these different predispositions is important for preventing and detecting cancer, Oettel said.

Ninety-nine percent of people who died from cancer in the River Valley Region from 1999 to 2020 were white. People who identified themselves as Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Asian or Pacific Islander made up less than 1% of all cancer deaths.

More men than women died of cancer in the region, and the most cancer deaths occurred in people between the ages of 75 and 79.

Beyond these demographic indicators, social factors also play a large role in determining a person’s health and risk for cancer, Oettel said.

“In a health care system, we can probably control 20% of a person's health, but 80% of a person's health is often determined outside our walls,” he said.

People living in rural populations are more at risk for cancer due to the inaccessibility of health care, as hospitals and treatment centers tend to be located in metropolitan areas.

The growing cost of cancer treatments is also a barrier for people with a low-income status or who do have health insurance.

“Many times the treatment that I'm offering or I'm giving is wildly expensive and if patients don't have insurance to pay for that, care becomes quickly unaffordable,” Oettel said. “I think that is my biggest concern moving forward impacting cancer survival.”

As Tammi was battling cancer 40 years, Linda said the cost of treatment was crushing -- even with financial support. Linda said she saw bills for as much as $300,000 at times.

Despite the pain of losing a loved one, Linda said she wouldn’t change the path her life has taken if given the chance.

“When we lose somebody, it's really sad and it's really hard, but good things that have happened,” she said. “So part of me is really proud of Tammi because she's living through my work.”

Although the passing of time does not always guarantee healing, the initial emotions of fear and numbness surrounding cancer have gradually been replaced with gratitude and hope for the future for both Linda and Sandy.

“I still hate it, but I sneer at it now, because we're winning,” Linda said.