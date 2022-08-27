 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's killing the River Valley? A series begins

In 2020, the U.S. saw the largest rise in annual deaths in a century.

That year, the nation recorded 3,390,029 fatalities, a 19% increase from the 2,854,838 deaths in 2019. The first year of the coronavirus crisis, over 350,000 of the extra 572,000 deaths were due to COVID-19, which emerged as the third leading cause of death in both the nation and the River Valley Region.

In this series, the River Valley Media Group is looking into the top 15 causes of death in our region -- encompassing La Crosse, Vernon, Dunn, Trempealeau, Chippewa and Monroe counties in Wisconsin, and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota -- from 1999-2020, and in 2020 alone.

Over the coming week, River Valley reporters will share the data, science and medicine behind the region's top causes of death -- cancer, heart disease, COVID-19, accidents, and chronic lower respiratory disorder.

And most importantly, reporters will share the human impact, with a look at the lives lost to the disease and the effect on their loved ones, caregivers and communities.

