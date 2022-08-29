What's killing the River Valley? COVID emerges as third-leading cause of death

“You Are My Sunshine.”

For Deb McLellan, it is more than a song. It’s a memory, the essence of her father.

“He loved to sing it,” McLellan says, her voice breaking. “As a kid, you don’t think much of it, but as an adult? Ooh ...”

Ralph Kube was 90 years old when he died Nov. 17, 2020, from COVID-19 and age-related health conditions. At the height of the pandemic, and with Kube’s ability to hear at a minimum, communication with his children and grandchildren was challenging. Sometimes, McClellan phoned, using a voice amplifier. Before the COVID crisis intensified, she could meet him outdoors, clad in PPE and seated at a distance. Letters and photos were exchanged. But the most comforting form of contact was via video, with a nurse at Lake Winona Manor helping Kube record messages for his family.

McClellan will never forget watching him on screen, crooning, “You Are My Sunshine.” The words are now forever etched on the arms of herself and her daughter, their matching tattoos inked upon Kube’s passing.

This story is part of a River Valley Media Group series examining the leading causes of death from 1999 to 2020 and telling the stories of those impacted. The data within this story comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deadly toll

In 2020, the coronavirus entered the nation — and region’s — lists of leading causes of death, ranking third for each. Once anticipated to be no more serious than the flu, as the spring approached the alarms started going off and the U.S. entered lockdown. By the end of the year, the virus had led to the deaths of 350,831 across the U.S. And in the River Valley Region, fatalities reached 283.

Across La Crosse, Vernon, Dunn, Trempealeau, Chippewa and Monroe counties in Wisconsin, and Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota, from 1999 to 2020, malignant neoplasms, diseases of the heart, accidents and chronic lower respiratory disease remained among the top five leading causes of death, but COVID disrupted the list.

Entering the pandemic blind, with no data, no treatment and no cure at the ready, medical workers, scientists and researchers started with a blank slate, learning on the fly, changing tactics as new information emerged and barely keeping their heads above water as hospitalizations soared and mass infections led to the closures of stores and schools. No one could have predicted just how deadly the virus would be.

“There were unique stresses that happen anytime an infection is part of the morbidity that someone comes into,” says Dr. David Gerhard of Gundersen Health System. “I think there was a lot of that unexpected nature of something that was new, that was different, that someone hadn’t heard of leading to loved ones passing away in an incredibly tragic fashion.”

In the River Valley Region, COVID deaths were below the national average, at a crude rate of 69.9 per 100,000 compared to 106.5 per 100,000, respectively. Of the total 283 COVID fatalities in the region in 2020, 129 were among those 85 and older; 81 among those 75-84; 50 among those 65-74 and 17 among those 55-64. All other age groups had below 10 deaths each — the CDC does not specify categories with single digits.

Nationally, deaths were also progressively higher by age group, with an exception for babies under 1, who accounted for more deaths (35) than youth 1 to 4 (19).

Broken down by months, April 2020 brought 11 COVID deaths in the region, with 52 in October, a peak of 113 in November, and 92 in December. The remaining months had under 10 deaths each. Across the U.S., in 2020 the most deaths were recorded in December, followed by November.

White individuals made up the vast majority of deaths in the River Valley Region, at 273, while on a national scale the crude rate for deaths was highest for Black and African American individuals at 122.9 per 100,000. For white individuals, the rate was 107.5.

Regionally and nationally, men died of COVID at a higher rate than females. For the River Valley Region, men’s deaths totaled 151 (74.4 crude rate) compared to 132 (65.3 crude rate) for women. The national crude rates were 858.7 and 825.9, respectively.

While River Valley Region child deaths due to the virus were low enough to not be included in the CDC data, the area did have youth patients. Children were admitted to Gundersen for COVID, Gerhard says, suffering from low blood oxygen or MISC (pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome), a potentially fatal complication of COVID infection.

“It can lead to almost every organ system being affected and becoming critically ill, and we did have patients at Gundersen who had that diagnosis,” Gerhard says, noting, “There is a heightened level of concern when someone young and healthy falls ill.”

Emotional impact

Ralph Kube was a veteran, a factory worker, a hunter and a fisher. He had a charming sense of humor, enjoyed hanging out with his “cronies” at the VFW and Eagles Club, and deeply loved his grandchildren.

When his wife passed away, he and McClellan grew closer. After he was no longer able to live on his own, Kube moved into Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona, where his friendliness earned him the handle of “Walmart greeter.”

In 2019, Kube made Lake Winona Manor his home, his “pride and joy” playing bingo. McClellan was fortunate to be in close proximity to her father, her office at Live Well Winona located in the same building.

But as the pandemic took hold, visitor restrictions tightened. The staff, McClellan says, “did everything in their power to make it as normal as possible for (the residents).” But Kube “looked to me for everything” and when McClellan could no longer drop in to see him, “my dad couldn’t understand why I wasn’t there.”

Staff, McClellan says, would take photos of her dad holding up signs, “Saying things like, ‘Bring candy’ or something that would lighten up my dad’s life and also bring humor and give that connection to me.”

On Nov. 17, 2020, a nurse let McClellan know her father was “taking his last breaths.” Dressed in full PPE, McClellan was able to be at his side, holding his hand as he passed. Kube’s health had so deteriorated he likely wasn’t aware of her presence, but for McClellan the moment allowed for some closure.

McClellan, who has lung disease, for her own health had to take special precautions not to be around others, and as such was unable to mourn Kube’s death in person with loved ones.

“It’s very hard when you can’t gather together for the grieving process,” says McClellan. “That part was so weird to me, grieving in solitude.”

Dr. Jake Thomas of Winona Health says during the pandemic the hospital has made every effort to allow a loved one near when a patient died, sometimes the only option standing outside the window of their room. At times, such as when family members were themselves COVID positive, physical proximity was not possible. In these situations, some hospitals had a nurse present to take their hand or offer a few words as they passed.

Whether a staff member is the last face a patient sees or is standing aside as loved ones say goodbye, it takes a heavy emotional toll.

“We can become very connected to families, to patients, and we all have that ultimate goal of being able to help people,” Gerhard says. “Unfortunately there are times where everything is done and still the disease can’t be cured. The infection can’t be taken care of and there is a sense of loss, there’s a sense of futility, there’s a sense of humility as far as what we are able to do, and what we’re unable to do, as physicians and surgeons and health care providers and nurses throughout the system.”

To cope, Gerhard says, staff would “decompress” and support each other so they can return focused to care for the next patient, and protect their own mental and emotional health. But the loss, he says, “is always a tragedy. A tragedy for the family, for the loved ones — it has ripple effects throughout a community.”

Hospitals, says Gerhard, were overwhelmed by the pandemic, an unprecedented crisis that led to an overflow of patients, a spate of staff out with the infection themselves, and sometimes unpredictable course of illness.

“We had a bunch of sick patients needing respiratory support — it was just so many at once,” says Thomas.

While COVID led to rapid illness for some, others experienced a gradual worsening of symptoms.

“With COVID oftentimes the disease process took a long time to play out — sometimes people were in the hospital for weeks,” Thomas says. “These people would get very sick of being in the hospital and of having trouble breathing. It was very frustrating for the patients, very frustrating for the families and very frustrating for the staff, seeing this disease play out day after day during the height of COVID.”

The families of some patients were forced to make decisions on their behalf due to the extent of their illness and inability to communicate their wishes. Those those deeply suffering from the virus yet still cognizant of their condition and their surroundings experienced profound loneliness.

“I think when we all look back we feel those restrictions of patient visitation — although they were absolutely necessary to stop the spread and keep hospital staff healthy, other patients healthy — it did (heighten) a situation where people were experiencing a sense of isolation in those final days,” Gerhard says.

“During times of stress we as humans try to gather together and support each other, and a part of that is the physical proximity,” Gerhard adds. “Being next to each other — unfortunately with COVID that wasn’t (feasible) for some families.”

The pandemic played out as a roller coaster of peaks and valleys, and there was a constant fear for some, Gerhard says, that they could be exposed or infect a vulnerable individual. Precautions and guidance changed as new studies and science emerged, and while masking became a safety standard, not all believed in or adhered to the practice.

Late 2020 brought vaccines, but a fair number of individuals opted out of getting the shots — and others were still too young to qualify — when the delta variant retreated and the super infectious omicron strain took hold. For the second fall in a row, infection numbers and hospitalizations spiked.

In 2022, cases dropped significantly enough that most cities and entities dropped mask requirements, and vaccination rates trickled down, settling at around 67%. Infections have yet to climb back to omicron levels, but the new BA.5 variant has led to an uptick in infections, and it is inevitable more strains will develop if more persons don’t participate in precautionary practices and inoculation.

For the 30% of the nation yet to complete their initial vaccination series, it will be a hard sell.

“There are some people who have firm beliefs, based on what they hear in their news sources, that are not always accurate,” says Thomas. “We try to give the best medical advice, but they don’t always understand or appreciate everything.”

Gerhard understands people are hesitant to trust a new vaccine, but hopes they will take the opportunity to speak with a healthcare provider.

Says Gerhard, “I’m really really thankful, with the hundreds of millions of doses, the vaccine has proven to be safe and also very effective.”