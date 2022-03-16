 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

WHO: Evaluation of Russia's COVID shot has been postponed

  • 0

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Wednesday its evaluation of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been postponed for the time being, due to the “uneven situation.”

WHO vaccines expert Dr. Mariangela Simao said at a press briefing that the U.N. health agency's officials had originally been scheduled to visit Russia on March 7 to assess the facilities where Sputnik V is produced — just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“These inspections were postponed for a later date,” Simao said. “The assessment, along with inspections, have been affected because of the situation,” she said, explaining that booking flights had been difficult and that there had been issues with credit cards “and some more operational issues.”

Western countries largely closed their airspace to Russian planes after Russia invaded Ukraine and slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Russian financial institutions. “This has been discussed with the Russian applicants and new dates will be set as soon as possible,” Simao said.

People are also reading…

The WHO has been evaluating Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for an emergency use authorization since last year. The authorization would allow Sputnik V to be purchased as part of the U.N.-backed COVAX effort to distribute vaccines worldwide, and would lend credibility to a shot that has been often maligned.

A late-stage study published in the journal Lancet in 2020 in more than 20,000 participants found that Sputnik V was safe and about 91% effective against infection and highly effective at preventing people from becoming severely ill with COVID-19.

But last October, South Africa's drug regulator rejected the shot, citing some safety concerns the Russian manufacturer wasn't able to answer. South African officials said they were concerned that the technology used in the Sputnik V shot might not be safe in a population with high rates of HIV.

The European Medicines Agency has said its evaluation of Sputnik V remains ongoing. The shot has been given the green light in more than 70 countries. To date no significant safety problems have been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition

VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a list of community-based clinics that it proposes to close in New Mexico and other rural areas around the country as part of a years-long process aimed at modernizing the department and streamlining its infrastructure.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study says dogs can decrease emotional and physical pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News