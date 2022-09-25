Winona schools, organizations step up to combat childhood obesity

In Winona, local schools and organizations at all levels are stepping up to help address the issue of childhood obesity locally.

John Casper, Winona Area Public Schools communications coordinator, on behalf of the district’s wellness committee, shared, “Our role as educators doesn’t stop with reading, writing and arithmetic. Healthy eating and living an active lifestyle are important skills for people of all ages, especially our students.

“To promote nutritious eating, there are garden bars at all the schools, and school meals follow the USDA regulations. Additionally, breakfast options are available to students. WAPS strives to provide opportunities for physical activity throughout the school day. At the secondary level, students have the choice to take various PE Electives to help expand their interests in physical activity. At the elementary level, students engage in recess daily and also participate in physical education classes.”

Casper added that opportunities for wellness extend beyond the classroom in the form of after-school activities, athletics and more. “The Key Kids Child Care Program encourages activities that promote physical activity among attending students. The WAPS Wellness Committee also contributes to various efforts for promoting healthy eating and physical activity. One of the most popular activities is Walk, Bike, and Roll to School days, which are held monthly,” he said.

WAPS also has connected with other organizations in the community to help address the issue of children’s health and obesity prevention.

The district has partnered with Winona Health and Live Well Winona to offer the Gr8 Kids Health Education Program to fourth grade students.

Vanessa Southworth, community wellbeing director at Live Well Winona, explained that Gr8 kids is an eight-week program that “promotes age-appropriate education related to proper nutrition and active living” during a weekly class.

With the help of Winona State University public health program students, the program allows students and staff of Live Well Winona to go into local schools gymnasiums and educate about topics in a fun, high energy way.

Some examples of topics include daily portions of fruits and vegetables, certain types of physical activity and mental health. Southworth said that the classes are set up to enable kids to have fun, burn energy and make lots of noise.

Southworth explained, “This program is really important because kids ... especially fourth-grade kids, they’re at a point in their life where they’re starting to be more independent and kind of shape their own opinions about things. And for them to be able to learn about some of these strategies that will impact their health for their lifetime is really important. So just helping them to see the importance of good nutrition and the importance of physical activity, and then how it can also be fun, is really important to get them started in some good habits at that age where they’re very impressionable and can pick up these things that they can carry on for life.”

The program has been on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to return in the spring.

Get Fit For Kids program

At Winona State University, students at the university’s student-led, faculty-guided preventative care clinic Bridges Health are bringing their knowledge about health to younger local children by providing the Get Fit For Kids program.

Originally, the program was offered at local hot spots for youth, like Sobieski Lodge, but now students are taking the program to local schools.

Ella Mueller, a nursing student at WSU, shared about the program, “Our goal in Get Fit for Kids is the promotion of health in children through nutrition, exercise and lifestyle.”

The program is currently being offered once a week at St. Stan’s after-school program, Mueller said.

Each week the Get Fit for Kids’ team goes to the school and does activities with the children that promote health, while also teaching them about a different topic related to health each session.

Mueller gave an example of these discussion topics, recently teaching the kids where different body parts are through a game of anatomy-themed Simon Says.

“My favorite part personally is working with the kids. We form super special connections with them. After we go for a few weeks, we start to get to know the kids and they really look forward to having us come in. It’s really nice to be appreciated by the staff there as well,” Mueller shared.

Emily Schewe, the aftercare director at St. Stan’s, has witnessed firsthand the impact the Get Fit for Kids program has had on the children.

“The kids just love it. They love doing the activities and they love being involved. They love seeing the new staff. They just have so much fun with these college students that come in and work with them. And it’s just basically another, better version of a gym class for them,” Schewe said.

“And they really enjoy it because they’re learning so much, because they’re not just doing kickball or different activities. They’re actually like stretching and warming up their bodies and doing stuff that they can bring home as well, instead of just kickball or dodgeball or something like that. And so all of our kids have reacted extremely well to it. And they’ve all been super excited and super interested about it.”

Schewe shared her positive views on the program: “I think that this program is good, because it’s not just giving (the students) organized playtime, but it’s also teaching them how to properly and healthy move their bodies.”

Healthy Weight for Life program

Winona Health is working to also educate and improve people’s health related to their weight through programs now available for youth and their families.

One of these programs is Healthy Weight for Life, which was created thanks to a collaboration between Winona Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Lallaman of Winona Health explained that the program, which is a pilot currently only offered to Blue Plus members, allows patients between 10 and 64 years old to have 22 sessions in a year of intensive behavioral therapy with a dietitian.

According to Winona Health’s website, patients involved in the program must be diagnosed with obesity or have a Body Mass Index of 30 or greater.

According to the website, “During this pilot you will work one-on-one with a dietitian to create personalized, realistic weight-loss plan to reduce your risk of chronic disease.”

Lallaman said the program also benefits the providers, as it helps educate them on how they can talk to patients about weight concerns, which can be a hard, very personal topic to discuss.

Lallaman hopes the program will be provided for people covered under insurance companies also.

The program still is accepting patients, with more information available at winonahealth.org.

Away from the program, patients also have many other opportunities at Winona Health to help them combat weight concerns, like speaking with dietitians and having health care providers available to bring up concerns and questions to.

Winona Family YMCA programs

Now very near to Winona Health, the Winona Family YMCA opens its doors to people of all ages, including youth and their families.

In the newly opened facility, people can partake in activities that will help them combat obesity and other health concerns, whether it’s by lifting weights in the weight room, swimming in the large pool or doing yoga in a studio, among many other options.

While some of these options may not burn many calories, they get people in the door of the YMCA and they become more confident and capable with their bodies.

Yoga, which is the focus of a new class at the YMCA that is available to both children and their loved ones, is one of those opportunities that is less focused on sweating and more on other aspects of a healthy body.

“Family Yoga is not going to in and of itself burn enough calories to really have a direct physical impact on weight loss. We would need to be doing Power, Hot, or other more strength/ endurance type of yoga to do that (or a much longer and more vigorous class.) However, it does promote strength and flexibility which makes other activities more accessible. It can also build a love of movement and a confidence in exploring other physical activities,” Renee Krause, who teaches the new family yoga class, explained in an email.

She added, “Family Yoga promotes tuning the body, breath, emotions and mind. Classes are typically structured around an imaginary trip, story, or theme. We practice basic individual and partner yoga postures, breath awareness and relaxation, and mindfulness. The class carves out a time for families to be active, peaceful, connected, and relaxed with each other- all things that can be carried off the mat into the home and other settings with other people.

“We know that one cause of obesity is consuming too many high fat and sugar foods. This can sometimes be driven by stress, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, social isolation, etc. The mind/body connection that yoga promotes can be beneficial in learning to choose to respond in a way that is not harmful to body or mind. Negative self-talk that can drive an unhealthy response is instead channeled into positive affirmations of self-acceptance and worth. I sometimes include positive affirmations for the class to say while doing poses,” Krause explained.

On the sweatier side of YMCA activities, Jackie Goyette, the fitness and wellness director, shared that one of the opportunities that really sticks out to her for youth is orientations offered to introduce them to the weight room.

During these orientations, which are especially focused on kids 12 to 15 but are available to older children, the youth learn about the different equipment available and how to use it safely.

Goyette shared that the orientations are in place to allow youth to that “they are safe and comfortable” in the weight room.

She explained that the orientation also creates connections between youth and YMCA staff members, so that youth have people to go to with any questions that they may have.

Overall, YMCA staff works to make sure people feel comfortable in the new building, by giving them tours so they know where everything is and what is available to them.

The Winona Family YMCA staff also works to make sure its accessible to everyone, no matter an individual’s financial situation. A scholarship program is available to lower the cost of the membership fee.

For more information about the Winona Family YMCA, including more details about its programs available, visit www.winonaymca.org.