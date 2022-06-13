 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wolf, lawmakers launch budget season with billions to spend

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into their busiest stretch: the horse-trading and budget-making weeks of June that are vastly different this year than any other in memory, with billions of extra dollars to spread around.

It is a particularly unusual spot for a state that has been largely mired in deficits since the Great Recession and is struggling with a shrinking workforce and fast-growing elderly population.

There is, of course, no shortage of demands on the money.

“To me this should be easy, but it comes down to — and I'll be honest — when everybody has money, they want to spend every last dollar,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Stan Saylor, R-York.

Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over abortion rights, gun violence and proposed constitutional amendments that Republicans are wielding as a policy-making avenue around Wolf's veto pen.

People are also reading…

Wolf, a Democrat who is serving his last year in office, kicked off the budget season in February with a $43.7 billion proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature. Its dominant feature is a request for about $1.8 billion, or about one-fifth, more for instruction, operations and special education in public schools. The aggressive request caps a hallmark of his tenure: a campaign to wipe out deep funding disparities between the poorest and wealthiest public school districts.

How much Republican lawmakers are willing to approve could determine how willing Wolf is to go along with GOP budget priorities.

Other major Wolf proposals include using federal coronavirus aid to send $2,000 checks to households earning under $80,000 a year — an idea that gained no traction with Republicans — and a $200 million scholarship program to bolster the state's shrinking public university system.

Since he took office in 2015, Wolf has pushed to cut Pennsylvania's corporate net income tax rate — one of the highest in the nation — but with structural changes to crack down on tax avoidance that were opposed by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

This year, the chamber and Wolf are optimistic about a compromise.

Wolf's office says his plans comprise a “historic opportunity to make Pennsylvania a more desirable place to live and work."

House and Senate Republican leaders were working toward a joint counterproposal over the weekend and are on board with sending more money to public schools. But not nearly at the level Wolf wants.

They preach restraint, worrying over projections that the economy is heading for a slowdown.

The state’s bank accounts are now flush with — by some estimates — $12 billion in reserves and surpluses, boosted by inflation and an economy juiced with federal pandemic subsidies.

That is a revenue “bubble," said Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“It’s unprecedented and it is not sustainable," Topper said. “So how do we go about using this money in a way that really helps set a good course for the future when the inevitable rough seas approach?”

A couple billion in leftover federal coronavirus relief aid must be spent by the end of 2024 and lawmakers expect to commit all of it this month. Water and sewer projects, state lands and businesses hurt by the pandemic are likely to get some of it.

Meanwhile, several billion in state reserves will be necessary to prop up spending next year.

There are other big demands on the state.

Nursing homes are warning of further closures without an increase in the long-stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rate.

The No. 1 priority of counties is to win the restoration of decade-old cuts to state aid for mental health services — a growing need that has been spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings.

Meanwhile, difficulty in finding workers to care for children, the elderly and disabled has budget-makers eyeing more subsidies for those professions.

Saylor said his goal is to keep at least $5 billion in reserve, “or the next governor is going to have a very difficult time.”

In a lot of ways, the billions of dollars in extra cash is making lawmakers open to things they have rejected for years.

Wolf's office and lawmakers are eyeing ways to tear off Band-Aids — such as borrowing and delayed payments — that they've applied to the state's finances during lean times.

The National Federation of Independent Business, for years, has sought improvements in how their members remit sales tax receipts and relaxed limits on expensing purchases. This year, the organization's state director in Pennsylvania, Greg Moreland, is more optimistic than ever.

“I’m going to be pretty disappointed to be quite honest if we don’t see something big in the budget this year for small business,” Moreland said. “The timing's right. The revenues look good. They can't use that as an excuse any longer."

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney. The judge said she didn't want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months. McNeill said that decision violates Cruz's right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work. COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall. Moderna says its combination booster candidate increased omicron-fighting antibodies more than just giving another dose of the original. Today's vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate. Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe. Moderna announced its preliminary study results Wednesday.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Being an optimist could help you live longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News