An ongoing debate among my siblings is which “Lord of the Rings” character each of us most resembles — or, when we’re feeling less specific, which “Lord of the Rings” race.
For instance, my scholarly, history-minded brother leans Gondorian; one of my sisters, a powerlifter who dabbles in both construction and robotics, is absolutely a dwarf.
As for me, I’m pretty sure I’m a hobbit. My feet aren’t particularly hairy, but they are often bare, and — in the words of J. R. R. Tolkien himself — I have a deep and abiding love of “peace and quiet and good tilled earth.”
I blame (or credit) my parents entirely for this. In addition to exposing me to Tolkien’s works at a very early age, they have been prolific gardeners for as long as I can remember.
On a ridgetop outside of St. Joseph, on what my dad calls “God’s Little Acre,” they maintain a huge vegetable garden and enough flower beds that the property could qualify as a botanical garden.
Growing up, pulling weeds was constantly on the chore list, whether my siblings and I liked it or not, along with picking beans and watering flower pots. There were always carrots to thin or dandelions to dig or lilies in need of deadheading. Just when you thought you were done, something else (quite literally) popped up.
All of us children complained about the work, but I more than most of my siblings have grown to love it. I delight in watching things come to life in the spring and helping them flourish. I relish harvesting fruits and vegetables from a garden I’ve helped to plant and tend.
My favorite childhood lessons came from the garden. Helping my mother put together dozens of flower pots each year, I learned how to pair tall plants with short ones, and which ones did well in sun and which in shade. I learned how to deadhead petunias and pluck the flowering stalks of coleus to keep the foliage full and beautiful all summer long.
I learned to be precise, trailing behind my dad as he dragged a trowel through the freshly tilled earth, painstaking placing bean seeds in the furrow, two inches apart.
I learned to be patient, waiting for the radishes and carrots to sprout so I could complete a favorite task: thinning them out.
I learned to be delicate, carefully nicking hard-shelled nasturtium seeds with a knife and soaking them in a shallow dish on a sunny windowsill to help them sprout.
I don’t know if all the lessons I learned were ones my parents intended. For instance, I learned that by volunteering to “supervise” my younger siblings while they worked was a good way to avoid the hardest jobs, and I learned that just-sprouted onions can look a lot like the grass you’re pulling up when you’re not paying much attention.
There are some less charming aspects of being a hobbitish person. For me, one of them is feeling out of place in the world of the “Big Folk” — that is to say, feeling overwhelmed by the swiftness and loudness and unrelenting activity of the modern world. That world is not particularly kind to soft people — and hobbits are often soft — but the garden has lessons for those moments too.
Lilies trampled underfoot rebound and flower nonetheless. An aging tree split nearly in half by rot and weather still produces sweet apples. Even the most dismal season yields to winter and fresh start in the spring.
And occasionally we need to retreat to our own gardens and hobbit-holes for a little respite, to surround ourselves with green and growing thing, dirt packed under our fingernails, smelling of sunscreen and sweat.
So on those days I make the trek up to the ridge, don my floppy straw hat and get to work.
Avery Wehrs is a copy editor for the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News. She can be reached at awehrs@lacrossetribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.