Spring cleaning isn’t something I usually do.
To be fair, what I’m engaged in right now doesn’t technically count as “spring” cleaning. The vernal equinox is still a few weeks away, and if we’re judging by the weather, true spring seems even further off. All the same, my slow process of organizing and decluttering feels like something of a fresh start.
The motivation to sort, fold and rearrange didn’t come out of nowhere. Like so many people, I recently watched the popular Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” in which a diminutive Japanese woman appears like magic in the busy, cluttered lives of ordinary people to give them personalized home makeovers.
I find the show and its host delightful, but Kondo has proved surprisingly controversial. Some people (many of whom have never watched the show) take her approach to mean a take-no-prisoners minimalism that involves throwing out every book you own and tossing Grandma’s ashes to the curb. As a lover of both books and grandmothers, I promise this isn’t the case.
Kondo’s method boils down to a couple key considerations: whether your environment is conducive to the kind of lifestyle you have or want to have; and how the things you surround yourself make you feel. She has a signature question that’s guided me in my clean-up quest: “Does it spark joy?”
Does this bag of old towels spark joy? I kept the ratty towels with the hopes of dying them, shredding them, and crocheting them into bath mats. Is it a cool project? Sure. Would I have done it eventually? Maybe. But in the meantime, I’m tripping over the bag in my tiny apartment and being occasionally struck with guilt about my lack of productivity. So the bag is on its way out — not in the garbage can, but in the donation pile, headed to the Humane Society.
Does this half-knitted sweater spark joy? I started it two years ago in an attempt to teach myself about sweater construction, but it has been sitting in my “work-in-progress” tote for months. And while I thought the colors were cute when I started, I dislike this particular shade of purple more and more every time I look at it. So it’s being unraveled, the yarn balled up and put back in the stash to be repurposed for something more joyful.
And maybe my examples aren’t all that relatable. After all, I’m a 27-year-old packrat with a studio apartment and a love for fiber arts. But the principle is sound — and, if applied correctly, can yield unexpected results.
Does my kitchen table spark joy? Not particularly. But when I think about all the things I do every day that are made easier by that table — cooking dinner, doing homework, folding laundry, using my sewing machine — I realize it probably should.
Do my meds spark joy? They certainly didn’t when I first started taking them and felt nauseous for two weeks straight. More often than not, they’re an annoyance. But they help me manage my anxiety and depression, and having gone for more than a year without a debilitating depressive episode is definitely something to be joyful about.
In the right mindset, tidying up isn’t just about making sure you have a place to put your loose rubber bands and batteries (though that’s part of it). It’s about shifting the focus from how a place looks to how the things you surround yourself with affect your attitude, mood and functionality. It’s about prioritizing your own happiness, and not taking for granted the objects that make your life livable.
There’s a cynical part of me that wants to dismiss all this as touchy-feely mumbo-jumbo. But here’s the funny thing: It works. A week in and I’m noticeably happier when I come home from work at night, and not just because I’m not tripping over towels. When you approach a task from the standpoint of joy, joy becomes a little easier to find. And that’s a pretty good reason to give Marie Kondo a chance.
