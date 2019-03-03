For many gardeners, one of the best parts of having a green thumb is the opportunity to get together with like-minded people and share stories, trade advice and maybe tackle a project together.
If you’re looking for that kind of experience, you’re in luck: The Coulee Region is home to a number of garden clubs where you can meet some flora-friendly folks.
One such group is the Bangor Garden Club, which marks its 65th anniversary this year.
While the club no longer holds an annual plant sale, it remains very active in developing and maintaining Stockyard Park in Bangor, partnering with the village and the Bangor Historical Society to preserve the park’s history as well as its beauty.
The Bangor Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at the First Responders Building in Bangor (when not on garden tours). Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, call Peg Culpitt at 608-269-0277.
