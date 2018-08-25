You’ll find them in the Chippewa Valley.
They hang out in Winona.
And they’ll certainly visit the La Crosse area, too.
They’re fairly small. Some are solitary; some hang out together.
Most hibernate.
Very few have rabies, but you should still take care.
Yep, we’re talking about bats — the small, flying critters who eat lots and lots of insects. They even eat the emerald-ash borer (just not quickly enough).
Most of them stay outdoors and enjoy the smorgasbord and the view, so they’re cool.
But this is the time of year when you might find one flying around your attic.
And there are steps you should take to make sure it stays at one.
One bat in the attic makes for a good story at Thanksgiving.
A colony in your attic means you’re eating Thanksgiving dinner at the in-laws.
Why do bats come inside in the first place?
Well, if they live in caves, your attic is warmer.
And when they come in during this time of year, it’s probably because you have cable and there’s a good game on.
No, there are no Packer or Badger or Viking or Gopher bats.
For the most part, you’ll find the same eight or so types throughout the Upper Midwest.
And, if you’ve watched too much sci-fi and you’re expecting vampires, forget it. They’re at least 1,500 miles from here, so stop fretting.
- Little brown bat: It’s small and it’s brown, so it seemed like a logical name. It’s about the size of a mouse (come to think of it, you don’t want mice in your attic, either.
- Keen’s bat: The only keen feature, compared to the little brown, is ears that extend beyond the nose.
- Indiana bat: We’re guessing it migrated to find better football here.
- Big brown bat: You’ve probably guessed, but it’s pretty much like the little brown bat — only twice as large. Even still, it’s a half-ounce, so it’s not that big.
- Silver-haired bat: No jokes about senior citizens. But, just to be clear, stay off my lawn.
- Eastern Pipistrelle bat: Smallest of the bunch and yellowish brown.
- Red bat: You guessed it. Redder than the brown cousins.
- Hoary bat: It’s twice the size as the big brown bat, but it likes northern forests and a solitary lifestyle, so no worries.
So, let’s break down the problem — and solutions — of bats co-habitating with you.
First, you can handle this.
Really.
So, assuming one has flown into your house and you don’t want it to watch the game on the big-screen with you, here are suggestions from Extension agents in our region:
- Be an accommodating host for a very, very short time: Open the widow, close the door behind you (and stuff a towel under the door) and provide it with an easy out. You may not get a thank-you note in three days, but your bat friend likely will be happy to be outside with the bugs again.
- Of course, if the critter doesn’t take the hint, put on heavy leather gloves and grab a fishing net or a box an escort it out.
- Once it’s gone, you need to bat-proof the place. They don’t need much room to enter, so look closely, find the spot and use something sturdy – wood, for instance – to close the hole and put out the unwelcome mat.
That’s what you do if you’ve found one inside. However, if a bunch of the critters decide to hang together upstairs, here are things you should really, really think about:
- The non-solitary bats like hanging together in colonies and hibernating. Colonies means more than one. A whole bunch more than one. And think of this phrase from Extension agents: Maternity roosts. You don’t want to become a maternity roost under any circumstances.
- You know that saying about not fouling your own nest. Sadly, bats did not receive that memo. So, in large groups they can be lousy house guests. When they foul your nest, it’s smelly and awful over time — and it can seep into the timbers of your attic. We’re talking honest-to-goodness structural damage to your house. Don’t make us explain what bat guano means. You’ve probably figured it out.
- If there are whole bunch of bats in your upstairs, put down the leather gloves and keep the fishing net in the boat. It’s time to call a professional. Please.
So, let’s review: Take care of one yourself and close off the entrance.
Get professional help to get rid of a colony. Remember, your version of house-trained and their version of house-trained is far different – with smelly consequences.
Vampires?
Not in our neighborhood.
Rabid?
Not likely, but don’t assume.
Lousy house guests?
Oh, guano.
