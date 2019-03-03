Hillview Urban Agriculture Center in La Crosse an oasis in Wisconsin winter
What’s the difference between a bee and an electric toothbrush? Not much — at least if you’re a tomato plant. That’s according to Natalie Kostman, program manager at Hillview Urban Agriculture Center.
They basically do the same job, Kostman explained Thursday at Hillview’s greenhouse, which shares space with Western Technical College’s horticulture program at 624 Vine St. in La Crosse.
When the greenhouse tomatoes started blooming in the middle of winter, students, interns and volunteers stepped into the role of pollinators, armed with buzzing brushes.
It’s that kind of memorable experience that Kostman hopes community members take away from visits to Hillview.
Often, memories are made at the striking wall of climbing nasturtiums that runs down the center of the greenhouse. “Almost every person that comes in here, I (ask) if they want to try an edible flower,” she said. “They may not remember what they did at the greenhouse that one time, but they’ll remember that.”
Nearly every plant in the facility is edible, all part of what Kostman describes as Hillview’s full-circle philosophy.
It begins with growing healthy food, then using it to foster healthy eating habits, and using the waste to create healthy soils. “Healthy soil grows healthy food,” Kostman says — and so the process comes full-circle.
A host of students, interns and community partners work with Hillview to put that philosophy into practice.
There’s the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse intern who drives the Worm Mobile, collecting up to 400 pounds of compost each week to feed the worms that produce Hillview’s signature VermiGold fertilizer.
There are the Viterbo University dietetics students who run the Market Basket program, which offers cooking classes and demonstrations to help La Crosse residents incorporate healthy, locally grown produce into their diets.
And there are the community members who volunteer their time at the greenhouse and the hoop house in Washburn Community Garden, on the 900 block of Division Street.
“The hoop house is really a center for learning,” Kostman said. Like the greenhouse, it’s a place people of all skill levels are welcome, whether it’s to “learn how to transplant or sowing the seeds, learning how to use fertilizer” or just to get their hands dirty.
“Any time someone volunteers, I like to get their hands in the soil,” she said.
The Washburn garden and the hoop house are still sitting under a blanket of snow, but the Hillview greenhouse is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year: Seeding for the annual plant sale is about to begin.
Scheduled for May 11, the sale offers a wide variety of heirloom and organically grown seedlings, from tomatoes to herbs, eggplants to melons and leafy greens. (While Hillview isn’t certified organic, its staff and volunteers use organic gardening practices and products.)
Hillview staff and a Master Gardener will be on hand to answer questions, and shoppers can attend 20-minute classes for gardeners of all skill levels, covering topics including “How to Not Kill Your Plant” and “VermiGold 101.” All proceeds from the sale go toward Hillview programming.
While the plant sale is one of the times Hillview is most visible to the community at large, Kostman stressed that the organization is much more than a source of seedlings. Rather, Hillview aims to be “a reference point and community hub for any type of growing.”
“(We’re here to) fill in the gaps” in people’s knowledge, Kostman said. “If you have a question, you can come and grow with us and see what we do.”
