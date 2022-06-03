Inside one of the few historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes where you can cook, lounge and sleep

The roof had all but succumbed to water damage. Animals had burrowed indoors, interior fixtures were missing or crumbling away and the heating and plumbing systems were shot. The Seth Peterson Cottage was unlivable.

In 1989, volunteers set about restoring the last building commissioned in Wisconsin from the world-famous, Wisconsin-born architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The renovation lasted until 1992, when the Seth Peterson Cottage became an overnight destination for countless travelers who would stay there and experience, firsthand, the magic of living in a Wright-designed building.

The Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the cottage’s restoration — and its success as a self-sustaining nonprofit — with a special open house June 12. The public can drop by for tours and to take in the history, architecture and towering woods that envelop the home.

Perched atop a steep wooded hill on Mirror Lake, an hour north of Madison, the cottage is built of Wisconsin sandstone and other local materials. Though just 880 square feet, the interior has a breathtaking spaciousness. William Wesley Peters, Wright’s chief assistant, described the intimate home as having “more architecture per square foot” than anything else Wright designed.

It was commissioned in 1958 by Seth Peterson, a young fan of Wright’s work who after high school unsuccessfully applied for admission to Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship as an apprentice. Peterson, a native of Black Earth, later took a job as a computer operator for the state and bought a cottage property on Mirror Lake. In time he persuaded Wright, then nearly 90, to design a home for him and his fiancée.

Neither man saw the cottage completed. Wright died in April 1959. A year later, Peterson took his own life, just two months shy of his 24th birthday.

The cottage was sold to the Pritchard family of Milwaukee, who owned it for six years before it was purchased by the state Department of Natural Resources. While the DNR bought many cottages around the lake for demolition in order to create Mirror Lake State Park, it recognized the significance of a Wright-designed building and left it intact.

“They essentially boarded the place up where it sat for 23 years,” said Bill Martinelli, a Conservancy member who helped with the cottage’s restoration. For all that time, it was “a piece of art sitting out in the woods.”

A group of volunteers rallied by the late Audrey Laatsch, who owned a cottage on another side of Mirror Lake, formed the nonprofit Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, raised $350,000 and hired architect John Eifler to direct the restoration. Three years later, the cottage became the first Frank Lloyd Wright-designed structure that members of the public could rent for a weekend getaway.

Today, the cottage is booked two years out. Stays cost $325 a night with a two-night minimum. June and October, the most popular months for rentals, are already full for 2024.

The Conservancy operates the cottage under a renewable lease with the DNR. Staying there is the ultimate in relaxation, said Tim McNeely of Georgetown, Kentucky, who has visited the cottage every year since 2001.

A self-described Frank Lloyd Wright aficionado, McNeely and his wife spend their time there reading, listening to music and marveling at the surrounding landscape.

“There’s no TV. For years my cell phone wouldn’t work there,” McNeely said. “You get away from all those things that you do every day and go into total relaxation mode.”

Centered around a massive stone fireplace, the Seth Peterson Cottage incorporates many of the features that Wright is known for, said Martinelli: an openness to nature, the use of natural materials such as stone, glass and wood, and the way it is sited on the property to take advantage of natural light.

“The inside borrows space from the outside,” he said. Renting out the cottage has “been a very successful project for us financially — and helped people get a better idea of the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0