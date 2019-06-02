June 2
Rock, gem and mineral show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center. Admission: $2; children 6 and under are free. Featuring more than 20 vendors offering geodes, crystals, fossils, gemstones and more, including home and garden decor. Presentations, demonstrations, prize drawings and silent auction. Contact: 507-895-8190
June 8
A Walk in the Woods, 3 to 7 p.m., Sparta School Forest, 4089-4091 Dakota Ave., Sparta. Explore the trails and discover the flora and fauna of the Sparta School Forest. Featuring presentations on wolves and invasive species, children's activities, and food for purchase from the Tilling Thyme Garden Club. Free, donations welcome. Contact: 608-633-1002
July 17
Mediterranean Food and Cultural Festival, noon to 5 p.m., St. Elias Church grounds, 715 Copeland Ave. Authentic food from Greece, Lebanon, Syria, Russia and beyond, plus a bake sale, children's activities, live music, Arabic tea ceremony and more. All are welcome. Information: terri.markos@gmail.com
July 20
Open garden, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastbrook Gardens, 4827 Stanley Court, La Crosse. Eastbrook Gardens features 900 daylilies and 250 hostas, plus barked walkways and a small pond. Information: Roger and Carol Popelka, 608-781-4961 or rogerwpopelka@gmail.com
Aug. 16
La Crosse Area Builders Association Parade of Homes, 4 to 8 p.m. Tour area homes to see exciting possibilities in home design, including flooring, appliances, technology, color and more. Information: 608-781-5242 or labaparadeofhomes.com.
Aug. 17
Aug. 18
Aug. 22
LABA Parade of Homes, 5 to 8 p.m. Information: 608-781-5242 or labaparadeofhomes.com.
Aug. 23
LABA Parade of Homes, 5 to 8 p.m. Information: 608-781-5242 or labaparadeofhomes.com.
Aug. 24
Aug. 25
Sept. 21
La Crosse Area Builders Association building supply auction, 9 a.m., Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Proceeds from this event benefit LABA's Tools for Schools Program. Information: 608-781-5242 or info@labaonline.com.
