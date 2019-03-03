March 11
Bangor Garden Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., First Responders Building, downtown Bangor. Meetings held the second Monday of each month. Visitors and new members always welcome. Information: Peg Culpitt, 608-269-0277.
March 16
Weigant-Hogan pruning clinic, 9 a.m., Bean Juice, 1014 19th St S, La Crosse. Clinic will focus on young trees; all are welcome. Free.
March 30
“Thyme to Garden ... Again!,” Houston County Master Gardeners spring workshop, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Caledonia High School and Middle School, 825 North Warrior Ave., Caledonia. Register by March 21 to guarantee a lunch. Cost: $30. Program available online at houstoncountymastergardeners.com. Contact: Cindy Frank, 507-725-5139 or Cindy_frank@cps.k12.mn.us
Spring planting workshop, 1 p.m., Deep Rooted, E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby. Design and plant your own hanging basket(s) and/or ground planter(s). Bring your own or choose from the wide selection of containers we have on hand. Features greenhouse tour, flower descriptions and growing information. Cost: $30 plus materials. Registration required. Information: 608-386-6177 or www.deeprootedorganics.com
April 3
Salad luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 W. Franklin St., West Salem. Admission: $9. Contact: Helen Harold, 608-786-0856 or hharoldwswi@aol.com
April 6
Spring planting workshop, 1 p.m., Deep Rooted, E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby. Cost: $30 plus materials. Registration required. Information: 608-386-6177 or www.deeprootedorganics.com
April 13
Spring planting workshop, 1 p.m., Deep Rooted, E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby. Cost: $30 plus materials. Registration required. Information: 608-386-6177 or www.deeprootedorganics.com
April 15
Bangor Garden Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., First Responders Building, downtown Bangor. Meeting held the second Monday of each month. Visitors and new members always welcome! Information: Peg Culpitt, 608-269-0277.
April 20
Spring planting workshop, 1 p.m., Deep Rooted, E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby. Cost: $30 plus materials. Registration required. Information: 608-386-6177 or www.deeprootedorganics.com
April 27
Deep Rooted greenhouse season opening, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Deep Rooted, E8975 East Ridge Road, Westby. Regular spring hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
May 1
Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., campus garage building at 11th and Ferry streets in La Crosse. Also selling at: Onalaska clinic, 191 Theater Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1-2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4; and Holmen clinic, 1303 Main St. S., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. Contact: 608-392-2709
May 2
Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., campus garage building at 11th and Ferry streets in La Crosse.
May 3
Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary geranium sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., campus garage building at 11th and Ferry streets in La Crosse.
May 11
Leon Garden Club plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Leon town hall, 8108 Jack Rabbit Ave., Sparta (3 miles south of Sparta on Hwy. 27). Selling locally grown perennials, annuals and hanging baskets. Also featuring some local garden crafts. Contact: 608-633-6261
Hillview Urban Agriculture Center plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Horticulture Education Center, Western Technical College, 624 Vine St., La Crosse. Offering heirloom and organic seedlings, $4 each or 4 for $15. Mini-classes for beginning gardeners will be offered; no registration required. Information: HillviewUAC.org
May 13
Bangor Garden Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., First Responders Building, downtown Bangor. Meeting held the second Monday of each month. Visitors and new members always welcome. Information: Peg Culpitt, 608-269-0277.
June 1
Rock, gem and mineral show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center. Admission: $2; children 6 and under are free. Featuring more than 20 vendors offering geodes, crystals, fossils, gemstones and more, including home and garden decor. Presentations, demonstrations, prize drawings and silent auction. Contact: Allison Conrad, 507-895-8190 or rockinbabe@acegroup.cc
June 2
Rock, gem and mineral show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center. Admission: $2; children 6 and under are free. Contact: Allison Conrad, 507-895-8190 or rockinbabe@acegroup.cc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.