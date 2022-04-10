 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 10

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Richard Kujak, 751 24th St. N., solar panel, $6,314.

Nelson Carrucini, 4546 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $5,000.

Austin Bowyer, 2116 Vine St., fence, $12,000.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., addition, $490,000.

Forte Properties LLC, 432 Cass St., sign, $15,995.

Gregory and Karen Johnson, 3426 Robinsdale Ave., fence, $15,909.

Christopher R. Francy Revocable Living Trust, 4444 State Road 16, sign, $7,000.

Courtney Lokken, 225 Eighth St. S., alteration, $30,000.

Mathew Derks, 1625 Madison St., deck, $4,000.

Kathleen Koelbl-Crews, 626 Liberty St., fence, $1,000.

Diane Walleser, 4526 Oak Drive, deck, $2,500.

Paul Rondestvedt, 1817 28th Court S., alteration, $30,000.

Caroline Flatten, 4712 Bell Farm Green, alteration, $25,000.

Citizens State Bank of La Crosse, 431 Lang Drive, addition, $200,000.

City of La Crosse, 1113 Fourth St. S., demolition.

Great River Homes LLC, 6005 River Run Road, new single-family home, $175,000.

NRE Properties LLC, 1610 Kane St., roof, $8,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6007 River Run Road, new single-family home, $175,000.

John Satory, 201 Pearl St., roof, $20,000.

GEF Enterprises LLC, 616 King St., roof, $66,000.

Olson Rental Properties LLC, 1731 George St., garage, $25,000.

Stephen Laitinen, 2159 Farnam St., alteration, $12,775.

B&J Rentals, 601 Hood St., roof, $9,000.

Steven Oldre, 2533 Barlow St., roof, $9,900.

Jeffrey Eggebakken, 2030 Winnebago St., alteration, $6,690.

John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., addition, $179,000.

Kong Vue, 939 Green Bay St., alteration, $25,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

NRE Properties St., W7401 County Road ZN, new commercial buildings, $550,000.

Charles and Cindy Glennie, W4155 County Road D, swimming pool, $3,750.

Alan and Sara Cagle, W8068 Prairie Meadows St., swimming pool, $300.

Jason Steines, W4800 County Road Q, accessory building, $5,000.

Andrew and Margaret Minneker, W8056 Vermeer St., swimming pool, $80,000.

Donald and Karla Warnke, N8528 Garfield Road, solar panel, $32,327.

Richard and Laurie Roberts, N5841 Lake Park Drive, accessory building, $15,000.

Justin and Julie Wise, N5803 Hauser Road, accessory building, $80,000.

Gerrard Realty Corp, W7172 Heram Road, new single-family home, $300,000.

David and Amy Lockman, N8334 McWain Drive, solar panel, $22,593.

Wade and Lynne Wilson, N7296 Eagle Road, accessory building, $5,000.

Slade and Angela Hendrickson, N7255 Eagle Road, swimming pool, $30,000.

Randall and Luann Dibb, N7087 Moonlight Ave., accessory building, $40,000.

Chad and Lisa Kosin, W8064 Vermeer St., deck, $9,000.

Kevin and Holly Glanville,W7787 Windmill St., solar panel, $25,571.

Steven Tope and Kaye Johnston, W4240 State Road 33.

