La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Zachary Blenka, 2045 31st St. S., deck, $2,000.
Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., garage, $21,800.
Eddie Woody Sr., 1927 28th St. S., fence, $3,200.
Delores Ohner, 3017 22nd St. S., fence, $8,000.
Tracy Miller Jr., 1612 Liberty St., fence, $500.
Sena Ellenz, 1521 Travis St., garage, $28,000.
James Wiebke, 2314 Mississippi St., garage, $15,000.
City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, commercial alteration, $75,000.
Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., tenant buildout.
Henderson Enterprises, 1410 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., demolition.
Kathleen Koelsch, 1714 Cameron Ave., roof, $8,775.
Abraham Chase, 1523 Liberty St., roof, $2,000.
J. Paul Simones, 2539 Edgewood Place, roof.
Beverly Ruston, 408 Ninth St., N., roof, $9,790.
Sherry Mader, 2315 La Crosse St., roof, $8,500.
Castle Investment Group LLC, 913 Green Bay St., roof, $3,927.
Robert Willer, 1001 Rose St., roof, $3,500.
Charles Vogt, 3173 26th St. S., alteration, $2,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
True North Chiropractic, 923 12th aVe. S., tenant buildout, $90,000.
Robert and Connie Muth, 317 Spruce St., accessory building, $540.
Beth Walsh, 1811 Franklin St., roof, $3,800.
Steve Hoffmann, 1025 Oak Ave. S., new manufactured dwelling, $41,118.
Steve Hoffmann,1025 Oak Ave. S., new manufactured dwelling, $76,470.
Jon and Judith Molzahn, 3544 S. Kinney Coulee Road, garage roof, $2,800.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
