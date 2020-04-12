You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 12
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Zachary Blenka, 2045 31st St. S., deck, $2,000.

Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., garage, $21,800.

Eddie Woody Sr., 1927 28th St. S., fence, $3,200.

Delores Ohner, 3017 22nd St. S., fence, $8,000.

Tracy Miller Jr., 1612 Liberty St., fence, $500.

Sena Ellenz, 1521 Travis St., garage, $28,000.

James Wiebke, 2314 Mississippi St., garage, $15,000.

City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, commercial alteration, $75,000.

Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., tenant buildout.

Henderson Enterprises, 1410 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.

Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., demolition.

Kathleen Koelsch, 1714 Cameron Ave., roof, $8,775.

Abraham Chase, 1523 Liberty St., roof, $2,000.

J. Paul Simones, 2539 Edgewood Place, roof.

Beverly Ruston, 408 Ninth St., N., roof, $9,790.

Sherry Mader, 2315 La Crosse St., roof, $8,500.

Castle Investment Group LLC, 913 Green Bay St., roof, $3,927.

Robert Willer, 1001 Rose St., roof, $3,500.

Charles Vogt, 3173 26th St. S., alteration, $2,500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

True North Chiropractic, 923 12th aVe. S., tenant buildout, $90,000.

Robert and Connie Muth, 317 Spruce St., accessory building, $540.

Beth Walsh, 1811 Franklin St., roof, $3,800.

Steve Hoffmann, 1025 Oak Ave. S., new manufactured dwelling, $41,118.

Steve Hoffmann,1025 Oak Ave. S., new manufactured dwelling, $76,470.

Jon and Judith Molzahn, 3544 S. Kinney Coulee Road, garage roof, $2,800.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

