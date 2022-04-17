 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 17

  • 0

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Kristen Brinks, 919 Cass St., roof, $18,222.

Tari Hoeft, 929 25th St. S., deck, $9,344.

James and Natalie Makepeace, 2502 Seventh St. S., new single-family home, $230,000.

Full Circle Investments LLC, 102 27th St. S., alteration, $4,453.

City of La Crosse, 315 15th St. S., new commercial building, $577,000.

Anthony Parkison, 807 Sixth St. S., deck, $725.

Nicolai Apartments, 4535 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,275.

City of La Crosse, 1400 La Crosse St., new commercial building, $3,550,100.

Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., commercial alteration, $864,000.

Scott and Angela Klaeser, 4380 Mariah Drive S., fence, $2,489.

Revocable Living Trust Calison J. Weiss Revocable Trust, 5250 Grandwood Place E., alteration, $18,000.

People are also reading…

City of La Crosse, 2940 George St., fence.

John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., addition, $179,000.

Paula Bloom, 1249 Adams St., alteration, $16,000.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 700 West Ave. S., foundation, $6,000,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sibling seeks advice regarding inheritance of sister’s home

Sibling seeks advice regarding inheritance of sister’s home

Q: My widowed sister owns a modest home in DuPage County, Illinois. It’s entirely paid off. Her intent is to leave her house to me (she has no children) when she passes. I’m retired and rely on Social Security benefits and a small pension. I am concerned about what my “costs” would be if I do receive the house via her will.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News