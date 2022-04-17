La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 17

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Kristen Brinks, 919 Cass St., roof, $18,222.
Tari Hoeft, 929 25th St. S., deck, $9,344.
James and Natalie Makepeace, 2502 Seventh St. S., new single-family home, $230,000.
Full Circle Investments LLC, 102 27th St. S., alteration, $4,453.
City of La Crosse, 315 15th St. S., new commercial building, $577,000.
Anthony Parkison, 807 Sixth St. S., deck, $725.
Nicolai Apartments, 4535 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,275.
City of La Crosse, 1400 La Crosse St., new commercial building, $3,550,100.
Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., commercial alteration, $864,000.
Scott and Angela Klaeser, 4380 Mariah Drive S., fence, $2,489.
Revocable Living Trust Calison J. Weiss Revocable Trust, 5250 Grandwood Place E., alteration, $18,000.
People are also reading…
City of La Crosse, 2940 George St., fence.
John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., addition, $179,000.
Paula Bloom, 1249 Adams St., alteration, $16,000.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 700 West Ave. S., foundation, $6,000,000.