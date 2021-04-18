 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 18
CITY OF LA CROSSE

Arie Bachmann, 2132 Main St., fence, $200.

Nicholas Hernandez, 1232 Adams St., fence, $3,800.

Braden Hughes, 3245 Elm Drive, fence, $4,600.

Timothy Koterwski, 1340 26th St. S., fence, $2,000.

Allen Ruege, 2104 Johnson St., fence, $500.

Adams Street Properties LLC, 2206 Adams St., fence, $700.

Patricia Eckdale, 1912 20th St. S., fence, $2,100.

Jason Anderson, 1428 Wood St., fence, $5,500.

Mary Devney, 1341 Avon St., fence, $1,000.

John Knutson, 2211 Jackson St., deck, $22,201.

Lori Bixby, 2523 Harvey St., fence, $2,800.

Roger Lemke, 2528 Prospect St., fence, $3,000.

Renae Tydrich, 1703 Weston St., fence, $500.

Brianne Booth, 1415 Salem Road, fence, $2,500.

Pao Vang, 4504 Meadowlark Court, deck, $3,000.

River Region Rentals LLC, 217 Seventh St. S., alteration, $4,000.

Anthony Gerke, 2134 Charles St., roof, $1,500.

Daniel Brodrick, 1610 Cass St., roof, $20,650.

James Anderson, 1326 Kane St., roof, $27,563.

Collins Rentals, 2249 South Ave., roof, $10,000.

Victoria Rortvedt, 208 23rd St. S., roof, $15,183.

Justin Hein, 3031 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $6,375.

Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2400 Rose St., sign, $950.

River States Truck & Trailer Inc., 3959 Kinney Coulee Road N., sign, $20,592.

Anna Goldbeck, W5297 Keil Coulee Road, new single-family home, $350,000.

Michael Belliveau, W5685 Stone Hill Road N., new single-family home, $490,000.

Kyle Funmaker, 1358 Travis St., alteration, $10,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Troy Miller, W8056 Prairie Meadows St., accessory building, $35,000.

W. James and Cathy Berge, W3796 Highland Drive, accessory building, $15,000.

Scott Seaman, N3998 Russlan Coulee Road, accessory building, $130,000.

Mathias Harter, N5570 Hauser Road, new single-family home, $400,000.

Drugans Castle Mound Inc., W7665 Sylvester Road, accessory building, $8,000.

Derek Frederixon, W7979 Country Ave., solar panel, $20,456.

Philip and Carol Weissenberger, N2202 Wildwood Lane, new single-family home, $600,000.

Scott and Melissa Grade, N7055 Pine Lane, solar panel, $9,563.

Derrick Lepak, N5825 Lake Park Drive, new single-family home, $320,000.

Paul Wilhelmson, N6177 County Road ZB, deck, $9,000.

Benjamin and Pamela Witucki, W5945 Hillcrest Drive, alterations, $2,006.

Donald and Linda Rauterkus, W5974 Schultz Lane, solar panel, $10,133.

Steven Mieden Revocable Trust, N7123 Bice Ave., deck, $15,000.

Paul and Sarah Gerrard, N1710 Willow Trail, new single-family home, $650,000.

