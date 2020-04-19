You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 19
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., solar panel, $428,682.

G and W Vine Street LLC, 1010 Vine St., shed, $4,000.

Peggy Drake, 2715 Lincoln Ave., deck, $9,650.

City of La Crosse, 1502 Marco Drive, fence, $2,000.

Danielle Bosshart, 2221 Hyde Ave., fence, $6,731.

Menard Inc., 223, Lang Drive, commercial addition, $25,000.

Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3150 East Ave. S., commercial alteration, $200,000.

Carl Schneider Trust, 500 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $75,000.

Daron Householder, 748 Hillview Ave., roof, $6,800.

James Drake 3048 29th Court S., roof, $5,300.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., sign, $11,800.

Jason Stratman, 2506 Hewitt St., alteration, $2,000.

Casey Carnal, 1022 25th St. S., alteration, $12,000.

Matthew Christen, 919 Avon St., alteration, $115,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Marge Resler, 525 Eighth Ave. N., roof, $11,500.

Jean Wetzsteon, 716 Lake St., roof, $12,250.

Mitchell Lown, 923 12th Ave. S., commercial storage, $4,600.

Robert Penfield, 1025 Schafer Drive, accessory building, $3,400.

Dick Lewis, 11203 East Ave. N., deck, $10,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Northern Land Holding LLC, N5650 County Road Z, commercial building, $552,540.

George Hanna and Tommie Tollackson, W3861 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $400,000.

Kristopher Gautsch and Lori Hughes, N5818 Cottage Lane, carport, $9,000.

Ezana Azene Revocable Living Trust and Nicole Azene Revocable Living Trust, N1964 Joy Lane, deck, $15,000.

Bill and Tara Deigmann, W4526 Settlers Trail, swimming pool, $20,650.

Patrick and Rebecca Brockman, W8088 Old County Highway NA, porch, $25,000.

James and Susan Peterson, W7840 Old County Highway NA, $8,500.

Timothy and Tammy Aspeslet, N3216 Barre Lane, new single-family home, $300,000.

Daniel Larson, W2672 County Road T, new single-family home, $200,000.

Richard and Robyn Shisler, N6425 Johnson Coulee Road, accessory building, $11,000.

