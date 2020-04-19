La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., solar panel, $428,682.
G and W Vine Street LLC, 1010 Vine St., shed, $4,000.
Peggy Drake, 2715 Lincoln Ave., deck, $9,650.
City of La Crosse, 1502 Marco Drive, fence, $2,000.
Danielle Bosshart, 2221 Hyde Ave., fence, $6,731.
Menard Inc., 223, Lang Drive, commercial addition, $25,000.
Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3150 East Ave. S., commercial alteration, $200,000.
Carl Schneider Trust, 500 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $75,000.
Daron Householder, 748 Hillview Ave., roof, $6,800.
James Drake 3048 29th Court S., roof, $5,300.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., sign, $11,800.
Jason Stratman, 2506 Hewitt St., alteration, $2,000.
Casey Carnal, 1022 25th St. S., alteration, $12,000.
Matthew Christen, 919 Avon St., alteration, $115,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Marge Resler, 525 Eighth Ave. N., roof, $11,500.
Jean Wetzsteon, 716 Lake St., roof, $12,250.
Mitchell Lown, 923 12th Ave. S., commercial storage, $4,600.
Robert Penfield, 1025 Schafer Drive, accessory building, $3,400.
Dick Lewis, 11203 East Ave. N., deck, $10,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Northern Land Holding LLC, N5650 County Road Z, commercial building, $552,540.
George Hanna and Tommie Tollackson, W3861 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $400,000.
Kristopher Gautsch and Lori Hughes, N5818 Cottage Lane, carport, $9,000.
Ezana Azene Revocable Living Trust and Nicole Azene Revocable Living Trust, N1964 Joy Lane, deck, $15,000.
Bill and Tara Deigmann, W4526 Settlers Trail, swimming pool, $20,650.
Patrick and Rebecca Brockman, W8088 Old County Highway NA, porch, $25,000.
James and Susan Peterson, W7840 Old County Highway NA, $8,500.
Timothy and Tammy Aspeslet, N3216 Barre Lane, new single-family home, $300,000.
Daniel Larson, W2672 County Road T, new single-family home, $200,000.
Richard and Robyn Shisler, N6425 Johnson Coulee Road, accessory building, $11,000.
