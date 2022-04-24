 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 24

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Reuben Miller, N5854 Big Creek Road, addition, $45,000.

Erik Thomas Culver, N3370 Cedar Point Road, new single-family home, $460,000.

Steve and Valerie Schaefer, W6303 Folkert Road, solar panel, $54,144.

Sugar Peak LLC, W4825 Meyers Road, solar panel, $51,119.

1760 Millwork MFG Co LLC, W8183 County Road ZB, new single-family home, $350,000.

Norden Cemetery Association, W5402 County Road T, accessory garage, $50,000.

Aaron Kopp, N8449 Ducke Drive, new single-family home, $350,000.

Moonstone Meadow LLC, N7393 Hidden Prairie Drive, accessory building, $20,000.

Bradley and Cassandra Ruosch, N5414 Sobkowiak Road, deck, $4,700.

