La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 24

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Reuben Miller, N5854 Big Creek Road, addition, $45,000.
Erik Thomas Culver, N3370 Cedar Point Road, new single-family home, $460,000.
Steve and Valerie Schaefer, W6303 Folkert Road, solar panel, $54,144.
Sugar Peak LLC, W4825 Meyers Road, solar panel, $51,119.
1760 Millwork MFG Co LLC, W8183 County Road ZB, new single-family home, $350,000.
Norden Cemetery Association, W5402 County Road T, accessory garage, $50,000.
Aaron Kopp, N8449 Ducke Drive, new single-family home, $350,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC, N7393 Hidden Prairie Drive, accessory building, $20,000.
Bradley and Cassandra Ruosch, N5414 Sobkowiak Road, deck, $4,700.