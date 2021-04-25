La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 25

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Patricia Hartman, 1026 22nd St. S., fence, $2,800.
Kathleen Donahue, 2128 Mississippi St., fence, $950.
Andrea Blenka, 2533 26th St. S., fence, $3,500.
Dental Center LLP, 1200 Main St., fence, $32,785.
Taylor Greenwold, 828 Kane St., fence, $4,800.
Jason Sobolik, 2323 Pine St., fence, $2,000.
Adam O’Conner, 1303 13th St. S., $2,000.
Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 125 Fourth St. N., fence, $7,885.
Dawn Burmeister, 810 Gillette St. fence, $1,500.
Michael Kramer, 2714 Onalaska Ave., shed, $2,188.
Jeremiah Galvan, 1617 Winnebago St., garage, $30,000.
Robert Fuchsteiner, 1233 Winnebago St., fence, $14,306.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $10,000.
Bob Desmond, 810 Monitor St., alteration, $57,987.
City of La Crosse, 1710 Losey Blvd. S., alteration, $9,500.
John Nitecki, 3215 George St., alteration, $33,000.
F F & F of Third Street LLC, 119 Third St. S., demolition.
Jeremiah Galvan, 1617 Winnebago St., demolition.
PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., demolition.
Roger Latshaw, 1329 Avon St., demolition.
Amanda Knutson, 3165 Cliffside Drive, demolition.
PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., foundation, $250,000.
River Region Rentals LLC, 217 Seventh St. S., alteration, $4,000.
RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 203 10th St. S., roof, $21,750.
Milmac 1 LLC, 2026 Campbell Road, $9,500.
RK LLC, 1116 La Crosse St., roof, $4,000.
Curtis Shattuck, 721 24th St. N., $10,000.
Gregory Deboer, 2948 George St., roof, $13,570.
Andrew Meier, 1502 Farnam St., roof, $11,450.
Kerry Maxwell, 2505 Loomis St., siding, $1,600.
Yingmin Lin, 212 Main St., sign, $1,840.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1006 19th St. S., sign, $1,500.
Mazzola Construction Consulting LLC, 5211 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $295,000.
Gregory Cochrane, 210 22nd St. S., alteration, $18,000.
Holway House LLC, 1419 CAss St., alteration, $15,000.
Corey Klose, 2115 Hoeschler Drive, alteration, $2,500.
RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 203 10th St. S., alteration, $22,500.
Noelle Godfrey-Pfeifer, 1508 Mississippi St., alteration, $7,701.
Curtis Bisek, N3255 Hidden Springs Road, addition, $15,000.
Josh Harke, 1202 25th St. S., alteration, $8,000.
Lisa Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, alteration, $50,000.
David Rogers, 5125 Grandwood Place W., swimming pool, $80,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Bonnie Smith, 1221 Green Bay St., home improvement, $5,000.
Paul Havlik, 1131 Aspen Valley Drive, roof, $20,250.
Patrick Mulrine, 1545 Birka Lane, roof, $9,250.
Tyler Kiel, 415 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $8,770.
Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, commercial roof, $79,222.
Deb Sullivan, 1026 East Ave. N., egress window, $2,000.
Deb Sullivan, 1028 East Ave. N., egress window, $2,000.
Erik and Beth Archer, 611 10th Ave. N., accessory building, $3,000.
Altra Federal Credit Union, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, commercial roof, $80,415.
Joel Guberud, 2825 Prairie Clover Place, accessory building, $2,000.
Heath Debernardi, 2316 Thomas Court, roof, $13,360.
Jody Adams, 1153 Aspen Valley Drive, basement, $15,744.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Loren Oelke Revocable Family Trust, Sandra Oelke Revocable Family Trust, N656 State Road 35, swimming pool, $10,972.
Gary and Lisbeth Sosalla, N6938 Garden St., accessory building, $11,500.
Mathew and Lisa Paulson, W3915 County Road D, deck, $3,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6784 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $450,000.
Benjamin and Laurie LAchecki, W7449 County Road Z, deck, $6,000.
Shawn and Susanne Novak, N5449 EAgle Circle Lane E, accessory building, $38,400.
Ty and Candice Tlustosch, N4141 Ceresa Court, deck and addition, $50,000.
Bradley Heineck Revocable Trust and Julie Heineck Revocable Trust, W6784 Casberg Coulee Road, deck and addition, $55,000.