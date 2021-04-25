 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 25
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 25

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Patricia Hartman, 1026 22nd St. S., fence, $2,800.

Kathleen Donahue, 2128 Mississippi St., fence, $950.

Andrea Blenka, 2533 26th St. S., fence, $3,500.

Dental Center LLP, 1200 Main St., fence, $32,785.

Taylor Greenwold, 828 Kane St., fence, $4,800.

Jason Sobolik, 2323 Pine St., fence, $2,000.

Adam O’Conner, 1303 13th St. S., $2,000.

Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 125 Fourth St. N., fence, $7,885.

Dawn Burmeister, 810 Gillette St. fence, $1,500.

Michael Kramer, 2714 Onalaska Ave., shed, $2,188.

Jeremiah Galvan, 1617 Winnebago St., garage, $30,000.

Robert Fuchsteiner, 1233 Winnebago St., fence, $14,306.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $10,000.

Bob Desmond, 810 Monitor St., alteration, $57,987.

City of La Crosse, 1710 Losey Blvd. S., alteration, $9,500.

John Nitecki, 3215 George St., alteration, $33,000.

F F & F of Third Street LLC, 119 Third St. S., demolition.

Jeremiah Galvan, 1617 Winnebago St., demolition.

PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., demolition.

Roger Latshaw, 1329 Avon St., demolition.

Amanda Knutson, 3165 Cliffside Drive, demolition.

PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., foundation, $250,000.

River Region Rentals LLC, 217 Seventh St. S., alteration, $4,000.

RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 203 10th St. S., roof, $21,750.

Milmac 1 LLC, 2026 Campbell Road, $9,500.

RK LLC, 1116 La Crosse St., roof, $4,000.

Curtis Shattuck, 721 24th St. N., $10,000.

Gregory Deboer, 2948 George St., roof, $13,570.

Andrew Meier, 1502 Farnam St., roof, $11,450.

Kerry Maxwell, 2505 Loomis St., siding, $1,600.

Yingmin Lin, 212 Main St., sign, $1,840.

Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1006 19th St. S., sign, $1,500.

Mazzola Construction Consulting LLC, 5211 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $295,000.

Gregory Cochrane, 210 22nd St. S., alteration, $18,000.

Holway House LLC, 1419 CAss St., alteration, $15,000.

Corey Klose, 2115 Hoeschler Drive, alteration, $2,500.

RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 203 10th St. S., alteration, $22,500.

Noelle Godfrey-Pfeifer, 1508 Mississippi St., alteration, $7,701.

Curtis Bisek, N3255 Hidden Springs Road, addition, $15,000.

Josh Harke, 1202 25th St. S., alteration, $8,000.

Lisa Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, alteration, $50,000.

David Rogers, 5125 Grandwood Place W., swimming pool, $80,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Bonnie Smith, 1221 Green Bay St., home improvement, $5,000.

Paul Havlik, 1131 Aspen Valley Drive, roof, $20,250.

Patrick Mulrine, 1545 Birka Lane, roof, $9,250.

Tyler Kiel, 415 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $8,770.

Midwest Prairie Development, 2800 National Drive, commercial roof, $79,222.

Deb Sullivan, 1026 East Ave. N., egress window, $2,000.

Deb Sullivan, 1028 East Ave. N., egress window, $2,000.

Erik and Beth Archer, 611 10th Ave. N., accessory building, $3,000.

Altra Federal Credit Union, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, commercial roof, $80,415.

Joel Guberud, 2825 Prairie Clover Place, accessory building, $2,000.

Heath Debernardi, 2316 Thomas Court, roof, $13,360.

Jody Adams, 1153 Aspen Valley Drive, basement, $15,744.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Loren Oelke Revocable Family Trust, Sandra Oelke Revocable Family Trust, N656 State Road 35, swimming pool, $10,972.

Gary and Lisbeth Sosalla, N6938 Garden St., accessory building, $11,500.

Mathew and Lisa Paulson, W3915 County Road D, deck, $3,000.

Beaver Properties LLC, N6784 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $450,000.

Benjamin and Laurie LAchecki, W7449 County Road Z, deck, $6,000.

Shawn and Susanne Novak, N5449 EAgle Circle Lane E, accessory building, $38,400.

Ty and Candice Tlustosch, N4141 Ceresa Court, deck and addition, $50,000.

Bradley Heineck Revocable Trust and Julie Heineck Revocable Trust, W6784 Casberg Coulee Road, deck and addition, $55,000.

Bethanne Krueger and Jason Vrbsky, N8365 Bringe Court, swimming pool, $13,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Avoid decision paralysis with test panels
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Avoid decision paralysis with test panels

Q: I’m getting ready to build a new home and am terrified about making a wrong decision about the materials on the outside of my home. I’m afraid they won't look good with one another. I have the same issue with paint colors and even flooring. I'm becoming paralyzed with fear, as I don’t want to have to do things over. I don’t have an endless supply of money. What can I do to relieve my anxiety? —Mary A., Ft. Wayne, Ind.

+2
Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?
Home & Garden

Are real estate attorneys necessary in residential closings?

Q: I read your article on using real estate attorneys in residential closings. What a bunch of drivel. I have handled tens of thousands, if not over 200,000 closings, settlements and escrows in all 50 states since 1996 and have found the greatest costs are always in states where we had to use attorneys.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News