La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 25

Q: I’m getting ready to build a new home and am terrified about making a wrong decision about the materials on the outside of my home. I’m afraid they won't look good with one another. I have the same issue with paint colors and even flooring. I'm becoming paralyzed with fear, as I don’t want to have to do things over. I don’t have an endless supply of money. What can I do to relieve my anxiety? —Mary A., Ft. Wayne, Ind.