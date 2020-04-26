La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 26

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Sunnyside Apartments LLC, 3950 Sunnyside Drive W., garage, $100,000.
Benjamin Tully, 2506 Loomis St., fence, $2,700.
Neil Brahmbhatt, 4565 Brickyard Lane, fence, $10,996.
Renegade Enterprises LLC, 520 Third St. S., parking lot, $150,000.
Colton Fields, 339 22nd St. S., fence, $500.
Carmen Herzog, 1710 Avon St., fence, $850.
Christina Hayes, 2115 15th St. S., fence, $10,022.
City of La Crosse, 2423 21st Place S., alteration, $9,585.
VSC Corporation, 4000 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial alteration, $1,400,000.
Sunnyside Apartments LLC, 3950 Sunnyside Drive W., new multi-family home, $2,100,000.
Teresa Fisher, 1502 Market St., roof, $10,500.
Keith Nolte, 811 Windsor St., roof, $1,300.
NRE Properties LLC, 710 Kane St., roof, $5,750.
NRE Properties LLC, 917 Redfield St., roof, $6,780.
William Beardsley 1240 Denton St., roof, $12,000.
James Anderson, 1326 Kane St., alteration, $36,000.
Ross Mundinger, 1631 Green Bay St., alteration, $3,000.
Adam Foley, 3328 Fairchild St. E., alteration, $9,900.
Doyle Pleggenkuhle, 3025 22nd St. S., addition, $5,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
DBP Investments, 135 Marcou Road, deck, $55,000.
Michelle Grim, 116 Oak Forest Drive, $12,400.
Tyler Mattie, 429 Grove St., accessory building, $1,100.
Joel Reinhart, 4076 Mary Drive, deck, $3,500.
Thomas and Ashley Wenger, 143 E. Larkspur Lane, deck, $25,000.
Matt Walter, 703 and 705 13th Ave. S., roof, $4,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Paul Johnson, W6361 Maplewood Lane, new single-family home, $220,000.
Byron and Charmaine Buelow, N3077 Fox Hollow Drive, accessory building, $40,000.
Tyler and Talia Thelemann, W7832 County Road ZB, new single-family home, $320,000.
Manuel Marono and Rosalinda Saldana, N6091 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $430,000.
Edward Mareno, W3239 County Road B., commercial utility structure, $348,020.
Curtis Elliott, N8181 Wenzel Road, new three-season porch, $10,000.
Richard and Anessa Suhr, N8480 McWain Drive, pool, $80,000.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!