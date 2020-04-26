You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 26
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 26

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Sunnyside Apartments LLC, 3950 Sunnyside Drive W., garage, $100,000.

Benjamin Tully, 2506 Loomis St., fence, $2,700.

Neil Brahmbhatt, 4565 Brickyard Lane, fence, $10,996.

Renegade Enterprises LLC, 520 Third St. S., parking lot, $150,000.

Colton Fields, 339 22nd St. S., fence, $500.

Carmen Herzog, 1710 Avon St., fence, $850.

Christina Hayes, 2115 15th St. S., fence, $10,022.

City of La Crosse, 2423 21st Place S., alteration, $9,585.

VSC Corporation, 4000 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial alteration, $1,400,000.

Sunnyside Apartments LLC, 3950 Sunnyside Drive W., new multi-family home, $2,100,000.

Teresa Fisher, 1502 Market St., roof, $10,500.

Keith Nolte, 811 Windsor St., roof, $1,300.

NRE Properties LLC, 710 Kane St., roof, $5,750.

NRE Properties LLC, 917 Redfield St., roof, $6,780.

William Beardsley 1240 Denton St., roof, $12,000.

James Anderson, 1326 Kane St., alteration, $36,000.

Ross Mundinger, 1631 Green Bay St., alteration, $3,000.

Adam Foley, 3328 Fairchild St. E., alteration, $9,900.

Doyle Pleggenkuhle, 3025 22nd St. S., addition, $5,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

DBP Investments, 135 Marcou Road, deck, $55,000.

Michelle Grim, 116 Oak Forest Drive, $12,400.

Tyler Mattie, 429 Grove St., accessory building, $1,100.

Joel Reinhart, 4076 Mary Drive, deck, $3,500.

Thomas and Ashley Wenger, 143 E. Larkspur Lane, deck, $25,000.

Matt Walter, 703 and 705 13th Ave. S., roof, $4,500.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Paul Johnson, W6361 Maplewood Lane, new single-family home, $220,000.

Byron and Charmaine Buelow, N3077 Fox Hollow Drive, accessory building, $40,000.

Tyler and Talia Thelemann, W7832 County Road ZB, new single-family home, $320,000.

Manuel Marono and Rosalinda Saldana, N6091 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $430,000.

Edward Mareno, W3239 County Road B., commercial utility structure, $348,020.

Curtis Elliott, N8181 Wenzel Road, new three-season porch, $10,000.

Richard and Anessa Suhr, N8480 McWain Drive, pool, $80,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 spring cleaning tasks you can do in less than 10 minutes
Home & Garden

5 spring cleaning tasks you can do in less than 10 minutes

The trees are flowering and the sun is out, which means it’s time for the most daunting annual tradition: spring cleaning. But you don’t need to spend all weekend beating rugs and washing windows. These 5 simple tasks can help you tackle spring cleaning 10 minutes or less at a time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News