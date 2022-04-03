 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 3

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Steven and Maria Shilha, N6091 Apple Valley Road, deck, $600.

Nicole Nederloe and Heidi Boorn, 4091 Glenhaven Drive, garage, $65,000.

Steve and Anne Stensgard, W7963 Prairie Woods St., deck, $42,000.

Steven Nelson and Donna Schlesser, N5856 Lakeview Court East, garage, $100,000.

Christopher and Samantha Maier, N7011 Bice Ave., egress window, $1,000.

Beaver Properties LLC, N6817 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $600,000.

