La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 4

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Amanda Will, 2339 Loomis St., fence, $750.
Dustin Lindberg, 2152 Cliffview Terrace, fence, $5,000.
Brian Asp, 2332 Sisson Drive, garage, $30,000.
Richard Griffin, 3318 Geneva Lane, fence, $2,676.
Karen Meinertz, 407 26th Place N., shed, $900.
Teresa Eliason, 1739 Madison St., solar panel, $38,142.
Richard Kehr, 1423 Kane St., fence, $1,250.
Leithold Piano Co. Inc., 116 Fourth St. S., alteration, $200,000.
Brian Asp, 2332 Sisson Drive, demolition.
Joann Declute, 1902 Strong Ave., roof, $9,300.
Zink Property Management LLC, 1350 George St., roof, $9,000.
Calvin Hendrick, 1326 Avon St., roof, $22,000.
Mary Kerrigan, 1225 20th St. S., $2,300.
Yao Yin, 2680 Seventh St. S., roof, $11,000.
Donald Urbanek, 2731 Harvey St., roof, $1,200.
Chanel Kansier, 2119 Jackson St., roof, $14,650.
Gary Miller, 1335 Wood St., roof, $12,900.
City of La Crosse, 119 King St., sign, $3,000.
Mitra QSR KNE LLC, 2001 Rose St., sign, $12,516.
RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 531 Main St., sign, $3,295.
Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 1907 West Ave. S., sign, $5,180.
Reuben Nicolai, 4535 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,225.
Timothy Clements, 1226 Logan ST., alteration, $2,000.
GEF Enterprises, 110 10th St. S., alteration.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Peter Norenberg, 2909 Heather Circle, solar roof, $150,000.
Dave Duchrow, 1017 Streblow St., roof, $15,815.
David Ferries, 1408 Monroe St., roof, $13,684.
John Mueller, 272 Coachlite Court S., $500.
Alex Lueck, 710 13th Ave. S., roof, $6,000.
John Williams, 437 Third Ave. N., roof, $8,350.
Terry Weiland, 1101 Redwood St., garage, $20,000.
Terry Weiland, 1061 Redwood St., garage, $20,000.
Emily Adams, 917 Lake St., accessory building, $2,790.
Stein Counseling, 571 Braund St., remodel, $8,000.
Mayo Clinic Store, 1212 Well St., roof, $38,850.
Andy’s Auto, 641 Second Ave. S., new commercial building, $40,000.
Schmocker Financial, 2800 National Drive, remodel.
Hugh Young, 504 Stonebridge Ave., roof, $16,256.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Marsha and David Matthews Jr., N9827 Cox Hill Road, deck, $400.
Andrew Schlifer, W4004 Staff Road, patio and accessory building, $25,000.
Brett Nelson and Elizabeth Boeck, W636 Maplewood Lane, garage, $117,000.
Dustin and Kimberly Nimtz, N8392 Ducke Drive, pool, $25,000.
Thomas and Maxine Jacobs, W3809 County Road M, solar panel, $25,025.
Luke and Tara Jambois, N2816 Garbers Road, alterations, $3,194.
Mark and Kendra Garbrecht, N4637 Timber Crest Drive E., accessory building, $5,000.
Robert Marker and Tammy Pedersen-Marker, N5861 Lakeview Court W., garage and additions, $70,000.
Wayne and Julie Gorski, N1615 Lost Ridge Road, porch, $30,000.