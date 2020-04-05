La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 5

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., Airport height.
Michelle Hockersmith, 2422 Main St., yard shed.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 806 St. Paul St., commercial addition, $350,000.
KT Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4828 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial alteration, $50,000.
Addis Phillip, 506 Main St., commercial alteration, $7,000.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 806 St. Paul St., demolition.
Kyle Funmaker, 1358 Travis St., demolition.
Joel Burnet, 2174 Denton St., roof, $8,137.
David and Cecily Sample Joint Revocable Trust, 2820 22nd St. S., roof, $13,000.
Varsha Iyer, 4585 Brickyard Lane, roof, $13,387.
David W. Bange Revocable Trust, 1911 Cass St., roof, $13,182.
Ivens Investments LLC, 2160 Jackson St., roof, $5,000.
Christopher Fox, 1216 East Ave. S., roof, $9,678.
DR CR Inc., 3815 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,560.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Ross Wuttke, 423 Fourth Ave. N., roof, $7,621.
Emily Vance, 908 Garden Place, deck replacement, $17,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Michael Kline and Marci Braund, N6780 County Road M, accessory building, $12,000.
Caroline and Steve Grosvold, N3543 Evergreens Trail, new single-family home, $475,000.
