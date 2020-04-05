You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 5
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 5

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., Airport height.

Michelle Hockersmith, 2422 Main St., yard shed.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 806 St. Paul St., commercial addition, $350,000.

KT Real Estate Holdings LLC, 4828 Mormon Coulee Road, commercial alteration, $50,000.

Addis Phillip, 506 Main St., commercial alteration, $7,000.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 806 St. Paul St., demolition.

Kyle Funmaker, 1358 Travis St., demolition.

Joel Burnet, 2174 Denton St., roof, $8,137.

David and Cecily Sample Joint Revocable Trust, 2820 22nd St. S., roof, $13,000.

Varsha Iyer, 4585 Brickyard Lane, roof, $13,387.

David W. Bange Revocable Trust, 1911 Cass St., roof, $13,182.

Ivens Investments LLC, 2160 Jackson St., roof, $5,000.

Christopher Fox, 1216 East Ave. S., roof, $9,678.

DR CR Inc., 3815 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,560.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Ross Wuttke, 423 Fourth Ave. N., roof, $7,621.

Emily Vance, 908 Garden Place, deck replacement, $17,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Michael Kline and Marci Braund, N6780 County Road M, accessory building, $12,000.

Caroline and Steve Grosvold, N3543 Evergreens Trail, new single-family home, $475,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News