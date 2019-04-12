La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, April 14, 2019

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Belle Square LLC, 321 State St., build out, $616,
Helfrich Enterprises LLP, 619 Copeland Ave., alteration, $3,600.
Steve Nicolai, 5313 Sandpiper Lane, demolition.
Kellop Investments LLC, 324 Jay St., demolition.
Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3250 East Ave. S., industrial new, $60,000.
Point West Investments LLC, 231 10th St. N., alteration, $5,000.
First Presbyterian church, 223 West Ave. S., roof, $23,330.
Kwik Trip, 2310 Oak St., sign, $450.
Midwest Real Estate LLC, 126 15th St. S., alteration, $20,000.
Adam Rosenstein, 1634 Cass St., alteration, $20,000.
Torey Vande Walle, 104 22nd St. St., alteration, $2,000.
Dennis Herricks, 611 23rd St. N., alteration, $55,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 16th St. S., land disturbance.
Habitat For Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1608 Prospect St., demolition.
Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Inc., 1910 South Ave., alteration, $250,000.
Janice Benbenek, 2624 Leonard St., roof, $4,250.
Patricia Ruud, 2807 Cass St., alteration, $15,596.
CITY OF ONALASKA
City of Onalaska, 255 Riders Club Road, alteration, $50,000.
Target, 9400 Hwy. 16, alterations/remodel, $1,100,000.
MP-La Crosse LLC, 4101 Kinney Coulee Road N., Truck sales and service facility, $3,150,000.
David Greener, 219 Fourth Ave. S., roof, $14,000.
Tom Wilson, 603 Rolling Oaks Drive and 1936 Franklin St., roof, $9,350.
Cindy and Dave Berger, 1416 William Drive, roof, $15,000.
Debra Rislow, 1008 Oak Ave., N., roof, $11,000.
Larry and Linda Tydrich, 1408 Cliffview Ave., roof, $14,500.
Steve Hoffman, 1025 Oak Ave. S. #C11, single family home, $40,039.
Comfort Inn, 1223 Crossing Meadow Drive, entrance canopy, $2,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Evenson & Co., W4531 Gills Coulee Road, West Salem, single family home, $285,000.
Carrie Rosaaen and Travis Peterson, W3723 Lockington Road, Mindoro, garage and breezeway, $20,000.
AB and F LLC, N5560 Hwy. ZM, Onalaska, commercial building, $1,300,000.
Alexander Fuchsteiner, 1604 Lake Shore Drive, La Crosse, shore land structure, $3,500.
Christian and Tami Taylor, N7295 Bice Ave., Holmen, garage addition, $25,000.
Barbara and Gary Spangler, W7971 Old CTH NA, Holmen, antenna upgrade, $18,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6874 Sand Prairie Court, Holmen, single family home, $360,000.
Charles and Lisa Mahlum, N8793 Aspeslet Road, Holmen, egress window, $1,500.
Wade and Erika Olson Revocable Trust, N2677 Hwy. 162, Bangor, alterations/egress window, $10,000.
Todd and Tamara Baus, N9004 Aspeslet Road, Holmen, accessory building, $13,000.
AB&F LLC, N5550 Hwy. ZM, Onalaska, single family home, $1,100,000.
Ridge & Valley Investments LLC, W3032 Cty. Road B, West Salem, solar panel, $65,000.
