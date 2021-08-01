La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 1

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Heather Schenck, 230 22nd St. S., alteration, $32,916.
Jill Gorell, 1113 22nd Drive S., alteration, $5,000.
Kristina Crandall, 2808 Leonard St., addition, $70,000.
Geo St. Properties LLC, 2412 George St., new single-family home, $155,000.
David Blowers, 2419 13th Place S., fence, $3,500.
Diane Nagel-Atchison, 2212 Weston St., alteration, $2,500.
3003 Airport Road LLC, 3003 Airport Road, demolition.
Autozone #1988, 3820 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,500.
Juanita Perry, 1213 16th St. S., fence, $1,700.
James Keeler, 2512 Sunrise Drive, fence, $3,500.
Jamie Waldera, 2504 Hass St., fence, $16,650.
Bradley Abicht, 508 23rd St. N., roof, $8,900.
Bradley Abicht, 508 23rd St. N., fence, $19,896.
Brian Carlson, 3200 29th St. S., alteration, $550.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Brad and Britni Walz, 2917 Wild Rose Lane, garage, $400,000.