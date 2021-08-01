 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 1
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 1

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Heather Schenck, 230 22nd St. S., alteration, $32,916.

Jill Gorell, 1113 22nd Drive S., alteration, $5,000.

Kristina Crandall, 2808 Leonard St., addition, $70,000.

Geo St. Properties LLC, 2412 George St., new single-family home, $155,000.

David Blowers, 2419 13th Place S., fence, $3,500.

Diane Nagel-Atchison, 2212 Weston St., alteration, $2,500.

3003 Airport Road LLC, 3003 Airport Road, demolition.

Autozone #1988, 3820 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,500.

Juanita Perry, 1213 16th St. S., fence, $1,700.

James Keeler, 2512 Sunrise Drive, fence, $3,500.

Jamie Waldera, 2504 Hass St., fence, $16,650.

Bradley Abicht, 508 23rd St. N., roof, $8,900.

Bradley Abicht, 508 23rd St. N., fence, $19,896.

Brian Carlson, 3200 29th St. S., alteration, $550.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Brad and Britni Walz, 2917 Wild Rose Lane, garage, $400,000.

Patrick Lawrence, 721 Dutton St., egress window, $4,000.

Taqueria Monarca LLC, 1200 CTH PH, tenant build-out, $490,000.

Mike and Kelsey Glebke, 436 R. Stephan Place, roof, $13,700.

Gary Hammes, 2030 Craig Lane W., roof, $15,000.

Jacob and Anna Peterson, 427 R. Stephan Place, roof, $13,600.

