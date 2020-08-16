La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 16

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jonathon Horne, 1924 Cass St., deck, $3,000.
David Umnus, 1319 Moore St., fence, $820.
Jill Miller, 420 24th St. N., fence, $10,899.
Ohana Project Revocable Trust, 1421 Farnam St., fence, $1,000.
Gregory Croell, 2901 Losey Blvd. S., deck, $8,420.
La Crosse VA LLC, 4000 State Road 16, alteration, $85,000.
Christopher Pinkowski, 1303 Ninth St. S., demolition.
Wisco Property Group LLC, 1452 George St., alteration, $15,000.
La Crosse Retail LLC, 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, foundation, $10,000.
Holley Trudeau, 2117 Market St., roof, $12,000.
Marilyn L. Michaels Revocable Trust of 1999, 123 11th St. S., roof, $15,800.
Avoca Properties LLC, 1008 22nd St. S., roof, $3,819.
Donovan B. Borsheim Trust, 2436 George St. roof, $4,100.
Anthony Doering, 1643 Park Ave., roof, $8,300.
Michael Jensen, 2046 29th St. S., roof, $8,875.
La Crosse VA LLC, 4000 State Road 16, sign, $8,400.
608 Properties LLC, 313 Main St., sign, $4,355.
Dairyland Power Coop, 3231 East Ave. S., sign, $6,000.
Christopher Pinkowski, 1303 Ninth St. S., addition, $20,000.
Hannah Kagel, 1010 13th St. S., alteration, $11,600.
City of La Crosse, 520 Veterans Memorial Drive E., land disturbance.
La Crosse Retail LLC, 2418 Robinsdale Ave., land disturbance.
City of La Crosse, 520 Veterans Memorial Drive E., land use.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Herbeck Development, 9396 State Road 16, commercial demolition.
Herbeck Development, 9396 State Road 16, new commercial building, $700,000.
Richard and Jan Deml, 1012 Whispering Winds Place, alteration, $28,000.
Mark Polodna, 545 11th Ave. N., egress window, $1,500.
Donald and Tanya Johnson, 4057 Pineview St., accessory building, $2,600.
Emily Stacey, 2801 Bergamot Place, egress windows, $11,846.
Forrest Breeden, 925 Lake St., accessory building, $4,000.
Jason Steinhoff, 517 11th Ave. S., bathroom, $8,000.
Darren Armstrong, 1860 Pine Ridge Drive, accessory building, $3,600.
2010 Edwards-Gerke Trust, 416 Country Club Lane, deck, $10,000.
F. David Wolf, 821 East Ave. N., basement, $15,000.
Nou Yang, 821 Lake St., roof, $3,500.
Peggy Vogel and Bonita Rossow, 613 Ridgeview Drive, accessory building, $18,000.
Alissa Romero, 1226 County Road PHW, roof, $5,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Mark and Cali Kline, W7978 Prairie Meadows St., covered patio, $13,500.
Troy and Cindy Hauser, W6800 Holter Road, addition, $25,000.
A B Perkins, W3810 Hidden River Road, accessory building, $12,000.
Benjamin and Jill Troyanke, N5019 Gills Coulee Road S., deck, $3,500.
S. Joe and Erin Arneson, W8108 Beaver Road, accessory building, $3,500.
Betty and Michael Manke, W2604 County Road I, accessory building, $5,000.
Amended and Restated Heath Joint Revocable Trust, Joann and Ralph Heath III, W5204 Horseshoe Place, solar panel, $46,033.
Richard and Georgia Amundsen, 2726 Oak Drive accessory building, $15,000.
Janet and Marc Williams, W7521 Castle Heights Drive, solar panel, $16,084.
Robert and Gail Carter, W6772 Hidden Valley Road, accessory building, $100.
Cordells Properties LLC, N7544 County Road XX, accessory building, $35,000.
Gerald and Daphne Monti, N5432 County Road S., porch, $7,014.
Joseph and Hailey Schneider, W4861 Harvest Lane, accessory building, $4,300.
