La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 22
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF ONALASKA

Stacy Kowalski, 1419 William Drive, roof, $14,398.

Mark Dickinson, 243 Kevin Court, egress window, $3,500.

Alex & Mitch Peterson, 251 Kevin Court, egress window, $3,500.

Brandon and Martha Furlano, 122 11th Ave. N., basement, $12,991.

Brookdale Senior Living, 949 10th Ave. N., commercial roofing, $56,653.

Sherry Properties LLC, 471 Second Ave. N., commercial remodel, $50,000.

JD Wine, 1219 Greenridge Drive, roof, $5,000.

Thomas Helgerson Jr., 120 Gertie Lane, roof, $2,300.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jason and Megan Stratman, 3309 Lakeshore Drive, new single-family home, $525,000.

Jolene and Frederick Schwingle, W8163 County Road ZB, accessory building, $5,000.

Courtney Petersen, N5440 Circle Drive E., egress window and patio, $2,200.

Jay and Amanda Verthein, W7867 Windmill St., garage, $24,000.

Gary and Vicki Clements, W4537 Pioneer Court, building, $6,000.

Francis and Mary Rinehart, N5848 Lakeview Court W., alteration, $10,000.

Mark and Laura Kloss, W7917 August Ave., accessory building, $14,000.

Johnny and Michelle Wurtz, N8345 Flaten Road, garage and porch, $15,000.

Cretestone Properties 5 LLC, W8068 State Road 35, accessory building, $10,000.

