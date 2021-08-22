La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 22

CITY OF ONALASKA
Stacy Kowalski, 1419 William Drive, roof, $14,398.
Mark Dickinson, 243 Kevin Court, egress window, $3,500.
Alex & Mitch Peterson, 251 Kevin Court, egress window, $3,500.
Brandon and Martha Furlano, 122 11th Ave. N., basement, $12,991.
Brookdale Senior Living, 949 10th Ave. N., commercial roofing, $56,653.
Sherry Properties LLC, 471 Second Ave. N., commercial remodel, $50,000.
JD Wine, 1219 Greenridge Drive, roof, $5,000.
Thomas Helgerson Jr., 120 Gertie Lane, roof, $2,300.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jason and Megan Stratman, 3309 Lakeshore Drive, new single-family home, $525,000.
Jolene and Frederick Schwingle, W8163 County Road ZB, accessory building, $5,000.
Courtney Petersen, N5440 Circle Drive E., egress window and patio, $2,200.
Jay and Amanda Verthein, W7867 Windmill St., garage, $24,000.
Gary and Vicki Clements, W4537 Pioneer Court, building, $6,000.
Francis and Mary Rinehart, N5848 Lakeview Court W., alteration, $10,000.