La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 23

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Thomas Kieffer, 433 28th St. S., fence, $14,161.
Gladys Willingham, 1112 13th St. S., fence, $1,500.
Olympic Properties LLC, 1515 Main St., fence, $20,000.
Gary Sherwood, 3214 Cliffside Drive, fence, $3,942.
Robert Marzolf, 2159 Redfield St., fence, $1,200.
Andrew Formanek, 4140 Fairway St., fence, $8,259.
WHP Construction LLC, 1218 Sixth St. S., fence, $9,655.
Scannell Properties 434 LLC, fence, $220,000.
Troy Ellis, 720 21st St. S., deck, $1,000.
Chancelor Weisesel, 4135 Verchota St., fence, $6,663.
Jansen Dahl, 208 17th Place S., fence, $10,638.
Ryan Properties LLC, 318 Main St. antenna, $15,000.
Ronald Malay, 1646 George St., addition, $2,500.
Reinhart Real Estate Group Inc., 2615 George St., demolition.
Elizabeth Manke Inter Vivos Trust, 2590 Seventh St. S., roof, $3,665.
Christ Church, 111 Ninth St. N., roof, $65,000.
Kari Ellingson, 3227 Lauderdale Court, roof, $21,401.
The Campus Inn Inc., 3730 Mormon Coulee Road, roof, $5,900.
Avery Straub, 2933 Birch St., roof, $7,095.
Great River Homes LLC, 6206 River Run Road, new single-family home, $145,000.
Stacey Parmenter, 626 Harvey St., alteration, $15,000.
Megan Strom, 2015 East Ave. S., alteration, $7,775.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Michael Zierke, 507 Sixth Ave. N., addition, $35,000.
Garrett and Alyssa Jerue, 704 Country Club Lane, deck, $52,000.
Kevin and Sarah Pugh, 719 Pleasant Court, remodel, $275,000.
Scott and Lynne Teal, 1115 Parkridge Drive, roof, $7,000.
Marcia Sobota, 1278 County Road PH, egress window, $5,400.
Dianne Otte, 103 Calla Court, deck, $18,000.
Matthew Marohl, 1919 Franklin St., egress window, $500.
Matthew Marohl, 1921 Franklin St., egress window, $1,000.
Susan Goede, 2301 Greenview Lane, roof, $12,500.
Forrest Breeden, 925 Lake St., basement, $2,000.
Sarah and Mark Dahlke, 2229 Quarry Lane, accessory building, $10,000.
Rhonda Behrens, 1307 East Ave. N., roof, $12,064.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jane Travis, W5946 County Road OS, sign.
J D Maske Family Land Holdings LLC, N4590 Crestwood Place, sign.
Jonas Miller, W102 State Road 16, new building, $19,675.
David and Kristine Schneider, W3821 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $250,000.
Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak, W5905 County Road S., accessory building, $25,000.
Lucas and Alexis Probst, N7501 Syverson Road, new single-family home, $300,000.
Eric Davidson and Beth Frechette, W8009 Prairie Woods St., accessory building, $4,000.
Mohn and Melanie Murphy, N5463 Sobkowiak Road, accessory building, $40,000.
