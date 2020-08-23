 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 23
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 23

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Thomas Kieffer, 433 28th St. S., fence, $14,161.

Gladys Willingham, 1112 13th St. S., fence, $1,500.

Olympic Properties LLC, 1515 Main St., fence, $20,000.

Gary Sherwood, 3214 Cliffside Drive, fence, $3,942.

Robert Marzolf, 2159 Redfield St., fence, $1,200.

Andrew Formanek, 4140 Fairway St., fence, $8,259.

WHP Construction LLC, 1218 Sixth St. S., fence, $9,655.

Scannell Properties 434 LLC, fence, $220,000.

Troy Ellis, 720 21st St. S., deck, $1,000.

Chancelor Weisesel, 4135 Verchota St., fence, $6,663.

Jansen Dahl, 208 17th Place S., fence, $10,638.

Ryan Properties LLC, 318 Main St. antenna, $15,000.

Ronald Malay, 1646 George St., addition, $2,500.

Reinhart Real Estate Group Inc., 2615 George St., demolition.

Elizabeth Manke Inter Vivos Trust, 2590 Seventh St. S., roof, $3,665.

Christ Church, 111 Ninth St. N., roof, $65,000.

Kari Ellingson, 3227 Lauderdale Court, roof, $21,401.

The Campus Inn Inc., 3730 Mormon Coulee Road, roof, $5,900.

Avery Straub, 2933 Birch St., roof, $7,095.

Great River Homes LLC, 6206 River Run Road, new single-family home, $145,000.

Stacey Parmenter, 626 Harvey St., alteration, $15,000.

Megan Strom, 2015 East Ave. S., alteration, $7,775.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Michael Zierke, 507 Sixth Ave. N., addition, $35,000.

Garrett and Alyssa Jerue, 704 Country Club Lane, deck, $52,000.

Kevin and Sarah Pugh, 719 Pleasant Court, remodel, $275,000.

Scott and Lynne Teal, 1115 Parkridge Drive, roof, $7,000.

Marcia Sobota, 1278 County Road PH, egress window, $5,400.

Dianne Otte, 103 Calla Court, deck, $18,000.

Matthew Marohl, 1919 Franklin St., egress window, $500.

Matthew Marohl, 1921 Franklin St., egress window, $1,000.

Susan Goede, 2301 Greenview Lane, roof, $12,500.

Forrest Breeden, 925 Lake St., basement, $2,000.

Sarah and Mark Dahlke, 2229 Quarry Lane, accessory building, $10,000.

Rhonda Behrens, 1307 East Ave. N., roof, $12,064.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jane Travis, W5946 County Road OS, sign.

J D Maske Family Land Holdings LLC, N4590 Crestwood Place, sign.

Jonas Miller, W102 State Road 16, new building, $19,675.

David and Kristine Schneider, W3821 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $250,000.

Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak, W5905 County Road S., accessory building, $25,000.

Lucas and Alexis Probst, N7501 Syverson Road, new single-family home, $300,000.

Eric Davidson and Beth Frechette, W8009 Prairie Woods St., accessory building, $4,000.

Mohn and Melanie Murphy, N5463 Sobkowiak Road, accessory building, $40,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News