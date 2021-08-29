 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 29
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 29

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Todd and Pamela Strittmater, 1627 Jackson St., roof, $4,075.

Mary Percy Living Trust, Robin Percy Living Trust, 124 17th Place S., shed, $5,000.

City of La Crosse, 410 Veterans Memorial Drive, demolition.

Tashyra Jackson, 231 Copeland Ave., fence, $1,014.

GACO Properties Inc, 3120 Airport Road, sign, $1,500.

Monica Mohr, 1647 Denton St., alteration, $11,000.

WGST LLC, 2636 Larson St., sign, $1,475.

Robert Proksch, 823 Fourth St. S., alteration, $5,200.

City Brewing Company LLC, 1128 Fourth St. S., 327 Jackson St., demolitions.

Patrick Faucher, 1630 Avon St., fence, $4,625.

City Brewing Company LLC, 325 Jackson St., demolition.

Kickapoo River Homes LLC, 2206 Winnebago St., alteration, $2,000.

David E. Olson Trust, 303 11th St. N., roof, $13,225.

Justin Hein, 1524 16th St. S., demolition.

Carolyn Morton, 3221 Fairchild St. E., fence, $1,260.

Edwin Garbers, 3607 Mormon Coulee Road, roof, $14,000.

Matthew McParker, 2317 Winnebago St., demolition and garage, $41,500.

City Brewing Company LLC, 1116 Fourth St. S., fence and parking lot, $465,000.

Timothy Weiland, 1219 North St., foundation, $21,858.

900 LAX ST. LLC, 900 La Crosse St., roof, $6,500.

Jeffery Bye, 2822 Hass St., roof, $11,900.

Monique Leslie, 2317 Johnson St., alteration, $8,951.

Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 308 Third St. S., alteration, $100,000.

City of La Crosse, 929 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.

Rivers Edge of La Crosse LLC, 400 Gillette St., roof, $17,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6215 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6217 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

Gregory Grob, 1024 Cass St., deck, $4,000.

John H. Kelly Trust, 304 21st St. S., roof, $24,000.

La Crosse Area Family YMCA Board of Trustees Inc., 148 West Ave. S., demolition.

Thomas Trudeau, 1632 Kane St., gazebo, $2,550.

Hugo Rodriguez, 220 Caledonia St., fence, $300.

Jessica Church, 931 Farnam St., deck, $8,000.

Jilianne Simko, 2408 14th St. S., alteration, $34,350.

Alyssa Kohls, 2147 Market St., fence, $500.

Timothy Seloover, 2306 Crowley Place, alteration, $6,361.

Benjamin Wagoner, 3006 State Road, roof, $4,800.

Philip Conrad, 1403 Hyde Ave., fence, $500.

Carson Real Estate LLC, 1002 Jackson St., gazebo, fence and parking lot, $65,597.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Doua Thao, 2433 Thomas Court, shed, $1,500.

Mark Kolpitcke, 736 14th Ave. N., roof, $12,803.

Bob Daley, 620 Ridgeview Drive, roof.

Judy and Loren Kibler, 625 12th Ave. N., roof, $12,000.

Kim and Paul Roraff, 730 11th Ave. S., roof, $19,073.

Dorothy Welch, 212 Spruce St., basement, $6,888.

Hugh Young, 504 Stonebridge Ave., basement, $9,165.

Tabbitha and Andrew Waldstein, 1012 Parkridge Drive, basement, $7,685.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Wade and Margaret McKnight, N7543 Dutche Ave., accessory building, $6,000.

Sarah Brye, 4041 Starlite Drive, addition, $150,585.

Marc and Marbeth Johnson, W7560 Price Court, deck, $11,000.

James Langlois, W7789 A. Johnson Road, new single-family home, $550,800.

Alizibeth Howe, W7396 County Road ZN, sign.

American Marine La Crosse Holdings LLC, W2982 County Road B, new commercial buildings, $700,000.

William Becker and McKinley Properties LLC, W3865 and W3889 County Road C, new commercial building, $48,000.

Rainey and Debbie Walters, W4192 County Road O, new single-family home, $387,681.

Jonas Miller, W102 and W106 State Road 16, addition, $22,400.

