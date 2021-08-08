 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 8
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE

McLoone Metal Graphics, 74 Sumner St., roof, $183,245.

Jaime Dobbins, 622 22nd St. N., fence, $7,700.

Jacob Pong, 3935 Fairway St., roof, $15,000.

Amber Krump, 2218 Hyde Ave., foundation, $12,161.

SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., alteration, $350,000.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $5,000.

Lucus Feit, 2503 Hewitt St., fence, $800.

Travis and Lisa Weston, 1936 30th St. S., fence, $20,400.

Steven Larson, 1919 Hyde Ave., roof, $4,500.

Neighborhood Rentals LLC, 1706 East Ave. S., roof, $3,750.

Miley Properties LLC, 1212 16th St. S., fence, $600.

Anthony Beach, 1358 Chase St., alteration, $23,000.

Ronald Secord, 2223 Horton St., roof, $9,893.

Linda Eddy, 1333 Redfield St., fence, $7,381.

Sergey Komissarov, 416 24th St. N., alteration, $13,500.

David Soper, 1737 Wood St., demolition.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Ethan Larson, 1550 Main St., remodel, $500.

Tom Streicher, 343 Fourth Ave. N., deck, $500.

COUNTY OF LA CROSSE

Ellen and James Kertis Jr., W5414 Olson Road, new single-family home, $650,000.

Patricia and Barbara Sotirin, N3055 Fox Hollow Drive, solar panel, $10,800.

