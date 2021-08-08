La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Aug. 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE
McLoone Metal Graphics, 74 Sumner St., roof, $183,245.
Jaime Dobbins, 622 22nd St. N., fence, $7,700.
Jacob Pong, 3935 Fairway St., roof, $15,000.
Amber Krump, 2218 Hyde Ave., foundation, $12,161.
SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., alteration, $350,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $5,000.
Lucus Feit, 2503 Hewitt St., fence, $800.
Travis and Lisa Weston, 1936 30th St. S., fence, $20,400.
Steven Larson, 1919 Hyde Ave., roof, $4,500.
Neighborhood Rentals LLC, 1706 East Ave. S., roof, $3,750.
Miley Properties LLC, 1212 16th St. S., fence, $600.
Anthony Beach, 1358 Chase St., alteration, $23,000.
Ronald Secord, 2223 Horton St., roof, $9,893.
Linda Eddy, 1333 Redfield St., fence, $7,381.
Sergey Komissarov, 416 24th St. N., alteration, $13,500.
David Soper, 1737 Wood St., demolition.