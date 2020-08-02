You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 2
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Angela Wright, 3134 29th St. S., fence, $6,783.

David Lawrie, 205 Rose St., deck.

Jonathan Wuensch, 4325 33rd St. S., fence, $6,233.

A&L McCormick LLC, 125 Second St. S., gazebo, $5,000.

Mary Strom, 1602 Hayes St., garage, $7,000.

Christian Hoover, 1824 Liberty St., fence, $1,300.

Angela Walker, 1616 10th St. S., garage, $6,000.

Jason Stratman, 907 Fifth ave. S. deck, $5,200.

Teddi-Ann Carini, 1400 16th St. S., fence, $11,047.

Amanda Mish, 160 Caledonia St., deck, $700.

Mike Mihalek, 942 Jonson St., deck, $7,500.

Colin Belby, 1718 Madison St., shed, $2,200.

Justin Peterson, 954 Farnam St., fence, $928.

Paul Ruoff, 3103 26th St. S., fence, $6,344.

Erin Avila, 1227 Johnson St., fence, $2,000.

Sherry McDonald, 3020 Baier Lane, fence, $7,932.

Allen Halvorsen, 1331 Hyde Ave., garage, $44,000.

Megan Richardson, 2415 13th St. S., fence, $1,660.

First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., antenna, $40,000.

Glendenning Family LLC, 2009 West Ave. S., alteration, $350,000.

Viterbo University Inc., 900 Viterbo Drive, alteration, $60,000.

Onsrud Family Living Trust, 1222 Caledonia St., alteration, $525.

Dairyland Power Coop, 3251 East Ave. S., addition, $700,000.

Indy Spindler, 638 22nd St. N., demolition.

Paul Erickson, 210 14th St. S., demolition.

2GJF LLP, 3264 George St., demolition.

Spies Construction LLC, 1719 Wisconsin Court, foundation, $20,000.

Spies Construction LLC, 1715 Wisconsin Court, foundation, $20,000.

Joseph Fahy, 307 Liberty St., foundation, $21,900.

Spies Construction LLC, 1711 Arizona Court, foundation, $20,000.

St. James the Less Parish, 700 Windsor St., roof, $44,591.

St. James the Less Parish, 700 Windsor St., roof, $44,592.

David Felton 1370 Horton St., roof, $10,900.

Steven Stoeffler, 2902 Denton St., roof, $5,000.

Donna Lloyd, 906 26th St. S., roof, $14,000.

PBJM Properties Three LLC, 606 Ninth St. N., roof, $5,000.

Durhman Properties LLC, 2120 Hauser St., sign, $7,671.

City of La Crosse, 410 Veterans Memorial Drive, sign, $595.

Allen McCallson, 829 Rose St., sign, $625.

Jennifer Terpstra, 1906 Market St., addition, $25,000.

Angela Walker, 1616 10th St. S., new single-family home, $160,000.

Jeffrey Bonsack, 1913 Cherokee Ave., alteration, $50,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Richard McGarry, 1321 Ridgeway Ave., roof, $13,531.

Andy Krzebietke, 2212 Greenview Lane, roof, $14,400.

Rob Wood, 1005 Lincoln St., egress window, $6,892.

Elaine Borger, 104 Gertie Lane, carport, $1,631.

Tyler Ludeking, 2425 East Ave. N., accessory building, $1,500.

Der Yang, 587 Court Road, remodel, $1,000.

Der Yang, 587 Court Road, deck, $2,024.

Amy Stevens, 618 Sixth Ave. N., deck, $17,000.

Mike Zimmer, 4111 Beverly Drive, deck, $20,000.

Nutbush, 1033 Second Ave. SW, kitchen hood.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Anthony and Denise Caauwe, W7087 Evergreen Way, deck, $5,000.

Collin Blom, N9273 Perkins Road, accessory building, $8,000.

Gary Butterfield, N9148 County Road V, addition, $1,400.

Michael and Donna Hoffman, W8315 North Shore Drive, shoreland structure, $5,900.

Kenne and Clare Happel, N5133 Green Coulee Road, prch, $26,000.

Schmuck Family Cabin LLC, N8899 Garfield Road, accessory building, $27,000.

Peter and Abby Durnil, N7043 Oak St., swimming pool, $60,000.

Todhedge Properties LLC, W7301 and W7305 County Road Z, deck, $25,000.

John Castek, W3981 Gills Coulee Road and N5295 County Road M, utility structure, $33,984.

Delores Engel, N4388 Esther Drive, egress window, $2,500.

Jason and Emily Kozik, N8317 Ducke Drive, accessory building, $28,000.

Adam and Alison Wershofen, W6422 Willow Wood Court, new single-family home, $380,000.

Thomas and Jennifer Schindler, W7747 Trace Court, accessory building, $1,900.

