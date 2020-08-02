La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 2

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Angela Wright, 3134 29th St. S., fence, $6,783.
David Lawrie, 205 Rose St., deck.
Jonathan Wuensch, 4325 33rd St. S., fence, $6,233.
A&L McCormick LLC, 125 Second St. S., gazebo, $5,000.
Mary Strom, 1602 Hayes St., garage, $7,000.
Christian Hoover, 1824 Liberty St., fence, $1,300.
Angela Walker, 1616 10th St. S., garage, $6,000.
Jason Stratman, 907 Fifth ave. S. deck, $5,200.
Teddi-Ann Carini, 1400 16th St. S., fence, $11,047.
Amanda Mish, 160 Caledonia St., deck, $700.
Mike Mihalek, 942 Jonson St., deck, $7,500.
Colin Belby, 1718 Madison St., shed, $2,200.
Justin Peterson, 954 Farnam St., fence, $928.
Paul Ruoff, 3103 26th St. S., fence, $6,344.
Erin Avila, 1227 Johnson St., fence, $2,000.
Sherry McDonald, 3020 Baier Lane, fence, $7,932.
Allen Halvorsen, 1331 Hyde Ave., garage, $44,000.
Megan Richardson, 2415 13th St. S., fence, $1,660.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., antenna, $40,000.
Glendenning Family LLC, 2009 West Ave. S., alteration, $350,000.
Viterbo University Inc., 900 Viterbo Drive, alteration, $60,000.
Onsrud Family Living Trust, 1222 Caledonia St., alteration, $525.
Dairyland Power Coop, 3251 East Ave. S., addition, $700,000.
Indy Spindler, 638 22nd St. N., demolition.
Paul Erickson, 210 14th St. S., demolition.
2GJF LLP, 3264 George St., demolition.
Spies Construction LLC, 1719 Wisconsin Court, foundation, $20,000.
Spies Construction LLC, 1715 Wisconsin Court, foundation, $20,000.
Joseph Fahy, 307 Liberty St., foundation, $21,900.
Spies Construction LLC, 1711 Arizona Court, foundation, $20,000.
St. James the Less Parish, 700 Windsor St., roof, $44,591.
St. James the Less Parish, 700 Windsor St., roof, $44,592.
David Felton 1370 Horton St., roof, $10,900.
Steven Stoeffler, 2902 Denton St., roof, $5,000.
Donna Lloyd, 906 26th St. S., roof, $14,000.
PBJM Properties Three LLC, 606 Ninth St. N., roof, $5,000.
Durhman Properties LLC, 2120 Hauser St., sign, $7,671.
City of La Crosse, 410 Veterans Memorial Drive, sign, $595.
Allen McCallson, 829 Rose St., sign, $625.
Jennifer Terpstra, 1906 Market St., addition, $25,000.
Angela Walker, 1616 10th St. S., new single-family home, $160,000.
Jeffrey Bonsack, 1913 Cherokee Ave., alteration, $50,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Richard McGarry, 1321 Ridgeway Ave., roof, $13,531.
Andy Krzebietke, 2212 Greenview Lane, roof, $14,400.
Rob Wood, 1005 Lincoln St., egress window, $6,892.
Elaine Borger, 104 Gertie Lane, carport, $1,631.
Tyler Ludeking, 2425 East Ave. N., accessory building, $1,500.
Der Yang, 587 Court Road, remodel, $1,000.
Der Yang, 587 Court Road, deck, $2,024.
Amy Stevens, 618 Sixth Ave. N., deck, $17,000.
Mike Zimmer, 4111 Beverly Drive, deck, $20,000.
Nutbush, 1033 Second Ave. SW, kitchen hood.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Anthony and Denise Caauwe, W7087 Evergreen Way, deck, $5,000.
Collin Blom, N9273 Perkins Road, accessory building, $8,000.
Gary Butterfield, N9148 County Road V, addition, $1,400.
Michael and Donna Hoffman, W8315 North Shore Drive, shoreland structure, $5,900.
Kenne and Clare Happel, N5133 Green Coulee Road, prch, $26,000.
Schmuck Family Cabin LLC, N8899 Garfield Road, accessory building, $27,000.
Peter and Abby Durnil, N7043 Oak St., swimming pool, $60,000.
Todhedge Properties LLC, W7301 and W7305 County Road Z, deck, $25,000.
John Castek, W3981 Gills Coulee Road and N5295 County Road M, utility structure, $33,984.
Delores Engel, N4388 Esther Drive, egress window, $2,500.
Jason and Emily Kozik, N8317 Ducke Drive, accessory building, $28,000.
Adam and Alison Wershofen, W6422 Willow Wood Court, new single-family home, $380,000.
Thomas and Jennifer Schindler, W7747 Trace Court, accessory building, $1,900.
