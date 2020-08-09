You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 9
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 9

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Mark Arneson, 2120 Park Drive, fence, $4,800.

Chuck Hultquist, 2402 Main St., fence, $3,000.

Adam Rosenstein, 1634 Cass St., solar panel, $13,000.

ZRH, 920 25th St. S., parking lot, $38,500.

Troy Ellis, 720 21st St. S., fence, $2,000.

Jingli Yu, 2307 George St., deck, $2,236.

ZRH, 921 Losey Blvd. S., parking lot, $130,000.

Timothy Hall, 1813 16th St. S., deck, $1,150.

2GJF LLP, 3264 George St., parking lot, $51,000.

Kou Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., deck, $850.

Lauren Morgan, 119 23rd St. S., fence, $4,571.

Joan Mutch, 2721 Ray Place, fence, $10,284.

Richard Egan, 1528 Adams St., garage, $25,000.

Robert Burg, 2535 Madison Place, fence, $5,000.

Joshua Rabie, 1458 Redfield St., fence, $8,600.

Steven Krage, 3016 31st St. S., fence, $200.

Darrell Dickson, 1425 Jackson St., alteration, $322,000.

Hoogland and Zoerhoff, 3514 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $225,000.

Richard Egan, 1528 Adams St. demolition.

Thomas Feeny, 619 Ferry St., foundation, $37,640.

Guitarland Properties LLC, 1208 Fourth St. S., alteration, $25,000.

Marc Yahn, 1814 Wood St., roof, $5,654.

Kraig Brownell, 767 22nd St. N., roof, $5,900.

Divna Bograd LLC, 2622 Rose St., sign, $220.

Gary Rueter, 532 24th St. N., alteration, $1,863.

Great River Homes LLC, 6025 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

Heather Linville, 225 15th St. S., addition, $90,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6027 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

Caroline Flatten, 4712 Bell Farm Green, new single-family home, $320,000.

Sam Schmaltz, 5241 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $575,000.

Beau Elston, 2646 Hackberry Lane, swimming pool, $55,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Karen Walchak, 1115 Hickory St., accessory building, $1,979.

Nao Chue Vang, 3819 Crestwood Place, roof, $12,651.

Greg Wirtz, 1101 Aspen Valley Drive, deck, $23,305.

Living Property, 520 Flint St., roof.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Raymond and Marianne Barta, W2845 Shorewood Court, accessory building, $3,000.

Bradlee and Tasha Miller, N8517 Hanson Drive, new single-family home, $300,000.

Edward Smaby, N6936 Sunrise Lane, deck, $1,000.

Benjamin Klonecki and Carla Biehl, W8004 Maple St., garage and addition, $110,000.

David and Stephanie Bentzen, W5381 County Road W, new garage, $10,000.

Patrick and Melissa Murray, W3772 Southern Drive, accessory building, $3,800.

Joseph and Lindsey Ziolkowski, N4542 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $42,000.

American Marine La Crosse LLC, W2982 County Road B, new commercial building, $350,000.

Beaver Properties LLC, N6810 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $350,000.

Beaver Properties LLC, N6804 Sand PRairie Court, new single-family home, $350,000.

Kelly and Michelle Richgels, N5125 Green Coulee Road, addition, $400.

Town of Shelby, W5502 Southdale Drive, new public building, $2,997.

Richard Esterl and Lisa Knauf, W6173 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.

Town of Shelby, 2800 Ward Ave., new public building, $4,512.

Nick Walters and Heather Pintz, N4126 Ceresa Court, swimming pool, $16,045.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Out-of-state college student seeks to break lease due to COVID-19
Home & Garden

Out-of-state college student seeks to break lease due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Q: In January, my grandson and three of his friends agreed to rent a four-bedroom apartment near the campus starting in August, when school was supposed to resume. They signed the lease in January. The four students each signed separate leases (with parents co-signing), and each student put up two months of rent upfront, totaling $1,600 each.

Watch Now: Related Video

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News