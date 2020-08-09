La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 9

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Mark Arneson, 2120 Park Drive, fence, $4,800.
Chuck Hultquist, 2402 Main St., fence, $3,000.
Adam Rosenstein, 1634 Cass St., solar panel, $13,000.
ZRH, 920 25th St. S., parking lot, $38,500.
Troy Ellis, 720 21st St. S., fence, $2,000.
Jingli Yu, 2307 George St., deck, $2,236.
ZRH, 921 Losey Blvd. S., parking lot, $130,000.
Timothy Hall, 1813 16th St. S., deck, $1,150.
2GJF LLP, 3264 George St., parking lot, $51,000.
Kou Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., deck, $850.
Lauren Morgan, 119 23rd St. S., fence, $4,571.
Joan Mutch, 2721 Ray Place, fence, $10,284.
Richard Egan, 1528 Adams St., garage, $25,000.
Robert Burg, 2535 Madison Place, fence, $5,000.
Joshua Rabie, 1458 Redfield St., fence, $8,600.
Steven Krage, 3016 31st St. S., fence, $200.
Darrell Dickson, 1425 Jackson St., alteration, $322,000.
Hoogland and Zoerhoff, 3514 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $225,000.
Richard Egan, 1528 Adams St. demolition.
Thomas Feeny, 619 Ferry St., foundation, $37,640.
Guitarland Properties LLC, 1208 Fourth St. S., alteration, $25,000.
Marc Yahn, 1814 Wood St., roof, $5,654.
Kraig Brownell, 767 22nd St. N., roof, $5,900.
Divna Bograd LLC, 2622 Rose St., sign, $220.
Gary Rueter, 532 24th St. N., alteration, $1,863.
Great River Homes LLC, 6025 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.
Heather Linville, 225 15th St. S., addition, $90,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6027 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.
Caroline Flatten, 4712 Bell Farm Green, new single-family home, $320,000.
Sam Schmaltz, 5241 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $575,000.
Beau Elston, 2646 Hackberry Lane, swimming pool, $55,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Karen Walchak, 1115 Hickory St., accessory building, $1,979.
Nao Chue Vang, 3819 Crestwood Place, roof, $12,651.
Greg Wirtz, 1101 Aspen Valley Drive, deck, $23,305.
Living Property, 520 Flint St., roof.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Raymond and Marianne Barta, W2845 Shorewood Court, accessory building, $3,000.
Bradlee and Tasha Miller, N8517 Hanson Drive, new single-family home, $300,000.
Edward Smaby, N6936 Sunrise Lane, deck, $1,000.
Benjamin Klonecki and Carla Biehl, W8004 Maple St., garage and addition, $110,000.
David and Stephanie Bentzen, W5381 County Road W, new garage, $10,000.
Patrick and Melissa Murray, W3772 Southern Drive, accessory building, $3,800.
Joseph and Lindsey Ziolkowski, N4542 Old Hickory Drive, addition, $42,000.
American Marine La Crosse LLC, W2982 County Road B, new commercial building, $350,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6810 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $350,000.
Beaver Properties LLC, N6804 Sand PRairie Court, new single-family home, $350,000.
Kelly and Michelle Richgels, N5125 Green Coulee Road, addition, $400.
Town of Shelby, W5502 Southdale Drive, new public building, $2,997.
Richard Esterl and Lisa Knauf, W6173 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.
Town of Shelby, 2800 Ward Ave., new public building, $4,512.
Nick Walters and Heather Pintz, N4126 Ceresa Court, swimming pool, $16,045.
