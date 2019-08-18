LA CROSSE COUNTY
Tony and Kristine Herold, N952 State Road 162, commercial cell tower, $170,000.
Gregory and Christine Christen, W7404 County Road T., commercial cell tower, $170,000.
Ty and Andrea Babinski, W4356 Ceresa Drive, new single-family home, $220,000.
Christopher Kasten, 1130 Shorewood Drive, new egress window, $2,500.
Arlan and Kathryn Roesler Trust, W2840 State Road 33, commercial cell tower, $170,000.
Joshua and Hillary Deml, N3638 Brookview Road, accessory building, $15,000.
Jeffrey Martin, N4011 Old M Road, deck and accessory buildings, $3,700.
Lois Sulser, W2606 Davis Creek Road, new commercial building, $23,309.
Anne and Michael Paremski, N7218 Bice Ave., porch, $30,000.
Joseph and Melinda Langeberg, W7207 Heram Road, porch, $2,000.
Calvin and Marcy Ainsworth, 1030 Shorewood Drive, deck and alterations, $4,400.
Deann Peterson, N8804 Aspeslet Road, accessory building, $50,000.
Chet and Megan Heacox, W7944 Vermeer St., addition and porch, $82,145.
Dennis and Lois Schams, W5479 County Road F, addition, $1,200.
Daniel and Jill Coughlin, W3841 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $375,000.
