La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, August 11

CITY OF ONALASKA

Barbara Jarzemski, 352 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $15,183.

BMO Harris Bank, 1145 Main St., accessibility alteration, $190,000.

Karen Brandt, 601 Grove St., roof, $12,000.

Oak Forest Partners, 310 Main St., commercial alteration, $58,000.

Odetta Ross, 1392 Rosewood Trail, deck, $9,000.

Dave Boguski, 2009 Clearwater Drive, roof, $10,500.

Tamra Brown, 1072 Windsong Lane, roof, $8,600.

United Way, 1855 E. Main St., roof, $12,100.

Charles Woyczik, 723 Pleasant Court, above ground pool, $8,000.

Don and Andrea Sannes, 2429 Krause Road, basement and deck, $50,000.

Mark Mergenthaler, 249 E. Larkspur Lane, deck replacement, $10,000.

