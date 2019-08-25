CITY OF LA CROSSE
Robert Daugherty, 1411 Kane St., yard shed, $3,995.
Richard Wilhelm, 3118 31st St. S., detached garage, $20,000.
Mike Juran, 636 Pettibone Pointe Way, fence, $3,200.
Riverplace One LLC, 1 River Place Drive, new commercial building, $190,000.
La Crosse Area Family YMCA Board of Trustees Inc., 148 West Ave. S., alteration, $35,630.
GAW, 4540 Mormon Coulee Road, addition, $360,000.
10th & Vine LLC, 1010 Vine St. demolition.
Western Technical College, 528 Eighth St. N., demolition.
Terry Nirva, 1511 Travis St., roof, $15,000.
Linda Wissing, 302 21st St, N., roof $7,125.
Cynthia Dahl, 2326 Jackson St., roof, $1,200.
Hogwarts LLC, 1108 13th St. S., roof, $4,200.
Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse, 615 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $10,500.
Bruce Sherman (Contractor), 410 14th St. S., roof, $5,000.
Copeland Avenue Properties LLC, 68 Copeland Ave., sign, $800.
Water Place One LLC, 619 Waterplace Drive, new single-family home, $350,000.
Water Place One LLC, 615 Waterplace Drive, new single-family home, $310,000.
Joshua Hein, 1625 Loomis St., alteration, $7,500.
Daniel Levendoski, 2275 Coulee Drive, alteration, $500.
Jacob Roesler, 1331 Denton St., alteration, $23,250.
Kory Stuempges, 2119 Travis St., swimming pool, $250.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Nick De Vault, 1530 Hoffman Place, open deck, $4,400.
Walter Meyer, 2016 Charles Ave., open deck, $1,300.
Cody and Casey Rickaway, 1117 Oak Avenue N., deck, $3,700.
Terry and Janet Picket, 4004 Beverly Drive, addition, $110,000.
Amy Gabay, 537 Spruce St. E., accessory building, $1,000.
Timothy Shantz, 618 10th Ave. N., addition, $5,000.
Tracy and Lucas Puljas, 1903 Franklin St., deck, $1,000.
Aaron Breitenfeldt, 529 Chestnut Drive, accessory building, $5,000.
Jim Driscoll, 1109 Oak Ave. N., roof, $11,000.
Danny and Cathy MacCharles, 1419 Johnson St., roof, $13,500.
Chris Knudson, 1465 Keller Court, deck update, $20,000.
Steven and Margaret Otto, 1053 Fair Meadow Way, deck, $8,000.
Lucas Barbknecht, 427 11th Ave. S., accessory building, $800.
Richard Seeks, 119 Fairway Court, roof, $18,000.
Mickey Slafter, 521 Third Ave. N., roof, $7,700.
Tim Drey, 121 Third Ave. N., roof, $16,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Beaver Properties LLC, N6875 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $375,000.
Steven and Gloria Doyle, N5525 Hauser Road, accessory building, $4,000.
Rick and Carol Stygar, W2614 County Road I, screen room, $30,000.
Kyle and Heather Von Ruden, N159 Old Highway 35, garage, $35,000.
Kelly and Ryan Greeno, W6663 Sunset Drive, deck, $10,572.
Christina and Daniel Porath, W8264 Harmon St., accessory garage, $15,000.
James Schlichenmeyer, N5593 State Road 108, three-season porch, $10,000.
