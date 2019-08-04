CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jerijo Bowman, 1740 State St., fence, $3,200.
Alex Graf, 1919 Strong Ave., detached garage, $25,000.
Word of Life Ministries Inc., 2015 Ward Ave., gazebo, $10,000.
Chileda Institute Inc., 3716 Mormon Coulee Road, parking lot, $50,000.
Marion Carlson, 1717 Prospect St., fence, $550.
Trane US Inc., 2200 21st St. S., fence, $6,532.
Kathleen Allen, 185 Cameron Ave., fence, $9,400.
Word of Life Ministries Inc., 2015 Ward Ave., shed, $15,000.
Judith Hipsak, 3119 29th St. S., fence, $12,789.
Dylan Kunz, 610 Ninth St. S., demolition.
Alex Graf, 1919 Strong Ave., demolition.
The Campus Inn Inc., 1515 10th St. S., roof, $930.
Robert Yeske, 2630 15th St. S., roof, $2,300.
Tinmen Two Holdings LLC, 211 16th St. N., roof, $4,000.
Grace Green, 139 10th St. S., roof, $16,250.
Trane US Inc., 2411 East Ave. S., roof, $1,100,000.
Richard Gappa Revocable Trust, 2519 Hackberry Lane, roof, $18,500.
Ann Fry, 1610 Loomis St., roof, $10,144.
Western Technical College, 400 Seventh St. N., sign, $10,000.
Robert Christianson, 1221 19th St. S., new single-family home, $230,000.
Daniel Woodard, 2902 Horton St., alteration, $5,000.
Sarah Moe, 1720 Winnebago St., alteration, $2,300.
Jeana Peters, 1556 Horton St., addition, $3,000.
Daniel Peterson, 2211 Hoeschler Drive, addition, $2,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Andrew Kragness, 308 Sixth Ave. N., roof, $7,400.
Ryan Larson, 214 8th Ave. S., demolition.
City of Onalaska, 252 Mason Street, commercial addition, $1,080,000.
Tom and Jan Brock, 3364 Emerald Valley Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.
Abbey Court Apartments LLC, 2097 Abbey Road, apartment building, $1,800,000.
Carey and Dawn Andel, 2252 Evenson Drive, in-ground pool, $36,590.
Tracy Socha, 1271 Red Cedar Court, roof, $10,780.
David Sackmaster, 708 11th Ave. S., egress window installation, $1,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Chad Devine, W7806 County Road Z, detached accessory building, $18,200.
Stephen and Nancy Merfeld, N7126 Elizabeth Drive, pool and deck, $17,500.
Gregory and Lindsey Smith, W5611 Stone Hill Road N., accessory building, $72,200.
Timothy and Mary Hemmersbach, W3495 McClintock Road, deck and pergola, $15,500.
Robert and Janis Mattson, W3685 Jostad Road, deck, $9,000.
Timothy and Cindy Adamson, W4290 County Road T, antenna upgrade, $15,000.
Heath Weissenberger, W7466 County Road Z, accessory building, $17,000.
