BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., foundation, $781,502.

Wonderling Properties LLC, 3424 Mormon Coulee Road, solar panel, $107,241.

Jeffery Laufle, 701 20th St. S., alteration, $8,700.

Marky Engler, 1507 Nakomis Ave., alteration, $20,000.

Charles Johnson, 1023 Cameron Ave., solar panel, $31,451.

La Crosse Apartment Rentals, 2014 30th St. S., alteration, $4,200.

City of La Crosse, 905 Joseph Houska Drive, new commercial building, $59,000,000.

Dominic Trinko, 2205 Main St., alteration, $7,500.

Steven Pierce, 1408 Stoddard St., roof, $12,420.

Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $8,000.

Jeff Boylen, W5585 County Road MM, roof, $4,968.

Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $5,000.

Steven and Cynthia Lenser, 1009 Green Bay St., alteration, $16,000.

Hacks Vintage LLC, 1131 Caledonia St., fence.

First Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, 420 West Ave. S., sign, $6,000.

Patricia Fortner, 411 22nd St. S., roof, $9,000.

James Cieminski, 2031 Charles St., alteration, $3,312.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jessica Polacek, 4032 Terrace Drive, alteration, $9,744.

Laurence and Jeanette Schams, County Road O, accessory building, $80,000.

Edward and Mary Klein, N5789 Rivendell Court, solar panel, $16,000.

