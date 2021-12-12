La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., foundation, $781,502.
Wonderling Properties LLC, 3424 Mormon Coulee Road, solar panel, $107,241.
Jeffery Laufle, 701 20th St. S., alteration, $8,700.
Marky Engler, 1507 Nakomis Ave., alteration, $20,000.
Charles Johnson, 1023 Cameron Ave., solar panel, $31,451.
La Crosse Apartment Rentals, 2014 30th St. S., alteration, $4,200.
City of La Crosse, 905 Joseph Houska Drive, new commercial building, $59,000,000.
Dominic Trinko, 2205 Main St., alteration, $7,500.
Steven Pierce, 1408 Stoddard St., roof, $12,420.
Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $8,000.
Jeff Boylen, W5585 County Road MM, roof, $4,968.
People are also reading…
Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $5,000.
Steven and Cynthia Lenser, 1009 Green Bay St., alteration, $16,000.
Hacks Vintage LLC, 1131 Caledonia St., fence.
First Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, 420 West Ave. S., sign, $6,000.
Patricia Fortner, 411 22nd St. S., roof, $9,000.
James Cieminski, 2031 Charles St., alteration, $3,312.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jessica Polacek, 4032 Terrace Drive, alteration, $9,744.
Laurence and Jeanette Schams, County Road O, accessory building, $80,000.
Edward and Mary Klein, N5789 Rivendell Court, solar panel, $16,000.