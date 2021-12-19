 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Carol Bina, 3104 Robin Hood Drive, alteration, $20,846.

Stateline Properties of the Coulee Region, 2028 Ward Ave., sign, $11,475.

Chubbe Chipmunk Properties LLC, 1025 King St., commercial alteration, $150,000.

Patrick Corran, 2554 Edgewood Place, alterations.

Dwight Glenn, 327 26th Place N., alteration, $9,000.

Pearl Street Enterprise Inc., 200 Pearl St., sign, $750.

City Brewing Company LLC, 1102 Fourth St. S., sign, $11,645.

Victor Towne, 2833 Hamilton St., new single-family home, $200,000.

First Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, 420 West Ave. S., fence, $6,000.

935 Division St. LLC, 935 Division St., alteration, $3,500.

Daniel Fitzsimmons, 514 Johnson St., garage, $20,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Robert Caldwell, 717 14th Ave. N., roof, $13,060.

Air National Guard Recruiting office, 2928 Market Place, remodel, $225,000.

Lawrence and Corkey Waite, 2110 Evenson Drive, roof, $10,000.

Tim Larson, 1643 Cliffview Ave., roof, $12,600.

Steve and Lynn Graw, 4026 Pineview St., basement, $5,000.

Jana Kohlman, 809 12th Ave. S., alterations, $1,468.

Scooter's Coffee, 715 Second Ave. S., new commercial building, $700,000.

