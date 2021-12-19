La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Dec. 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Carol Bina, 3104 Robin Hood Drive, alteration, $20,846.
Stateline Properties of the Coulee Region, 2028 Ward Ave., sign, $11,475.
Chubbe Chipmunk Properties LLC, 1025 King St., commercial alteration, $150,000.
Patrick Corran, 2554 Edgewood Place, alterations.
Dwight Glenn, 327 26th Place N., alteration, $9,000.
Pearl Street Enterprise Inc., 200 Pearl St., sign, $750.
City Brewing Company LLC, 1102 Fourth St. S., sign, $11,645.
Victor Towne, 2833 Hamilton St., new single-family home, $200,000.
First Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, 420 West Ave. S., fence, $6,000.
935 Division St. LLC, 935 Division St., alteration, $3,500.
Daniel Fitzsimmons, 514 Johnson St., garage, $20,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Robert Caldwell, 717 14th Ave. N., roof, $13,060.
Air National Guard Recruiting office, 2928 Market Place, remodel, $225,000.
Lawrence and Corkey Waite, 2110 Evenson Drive, roof, $10,000.
Tim Larson, 1643 Cliffview Ave., roof, $12,600.
Steve and Lynn Graw, 4026 Pineview St., basement, $5,000.
Jana Kohlman, 809 12th Ave. S., alterations, $1,468.
Scooter's Coffee, 715 Second Ave. S., new commercial building, $700,000.